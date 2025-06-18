403
UAE Evacuates Twenty-Four Crew After Oil Tanker Collision
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates launched an urgent rescue operation Tuesday to evacuate 24 crew members from an oil tanker following a maritime collision in the Gulf of Oman.
According to a statement from the Emirati National Guard, the incident involved the oil tanker ADALYNN, which was struck by another vessel roughly 24 nautical miles off the UAE’s coastline.
The agency confirmed: “carried out an evacuation mission involving 24 crew members of the oil tanker ADALYNN, following a collision between two ships in the Gulf of Oman.”
The statement continued, noting that search and rescue boats were deployed to bring the crew safely to shore: “The ship’s crew was evacuated from the incident site, located 24 nautical miles off the country’s coast, to the Port of Khor Fakkan using search and rescue boats.”
No information has yet been released regarding the condition or identity of the second ship involved in the collision.
Khor Fakkan Port, situated in the emirate of Sharjah along the Indian Ocean, serves as a major hub for oil tanker traffic in the region.
