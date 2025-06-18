HENNESSEY DIGITAL NAMED TO INC.'S BEST WORKPLACES LIST RECOGNIZED FOR COMPANY CULTURE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The annual honor by Inc. Magazine , the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders, recognizes top companies that put culture first, prioritize employee well-being, and shape workplace values across industries. Hennessey Digital stood out for its commitment to innovation, transparency, and a people-first culture that fosters creativity and drives results.

"Being named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces is a tremendous honor that reflects who we are as a company," said Jason Hennessey , Founder and CEO of Hennessey Digital. "We've built a culture that empowers our team to be bold, take risks, and grow together, all while having fun and being accountable to our clients and each other. Our people are the reason we keep breaking barriers, and this honor belongs to every member of our team."

Hennessey Digital's culture is driven by four guiding principles shared across the organization:



Be honest and transparent

Stay nimble; never stop learning

Do what's right, always Make it fun; don't be a jerk

These values fuel a no-blame, high-trust environment where employees are encouraged to fail forward, speak up, and lead with character, setting it apart from traditional agency and business models.

As a fully-remote company by design in order to attract top talent from across the globe, feedback loops, transparent communication, and a focus on professional growth are core to the team's success. The digital marketing agency, which specializes in law firm SEO and other data-driven digital strategies, invests heavily in employee engagement through initiatives like mentorship programs, team-led experiences (including a "March Madness: Pet Edition"), peer recognition-driven bonuses, and hobby-based community channels.

"Our culture is the heartbeat of our company," said Jill Wenk , Vice President of People Operations. "This recognition is a reflection of what we've always known, great people build great places. We are committed to putting our people first every day."

This achievement follows a decade of continued innovation and impact, through challenging economies and a global pandemic, with Hennessey Digital delivering over $1 billion in results for clients through cutting-edge marketing strategies and custom-built technology solutions. In June 2025, the company announced its acquisition by Herringbone Digital, a digital marketing platform that partners with best-in-class business leaders, local digital marketing agencies, service providers, and tech-enabled solutions across the dental, legal, healthcare, and home services sectors. Herringbone Digital is backed by Trinity Hunt Partners .

"This recognition shows that a high-performance culture doesn't have to come at the expense of the human element," said Scott Shrum , President & COO of Hennessey Digital. "The results and innovation we deliver stem from a culture built on transparency, accountability, and fun."

About Hennessey Digital

Hennessey Digital, a Herringbone Digital company, was founded in 2015 by internationally recognized SEO expert and best-selling author Jason Hennessey. It is a multi-award-winning digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, content marketing, paid media, pay-per-click advertising (PPC), website development, and conversion rate optimization (CRO). The company partners with top law firms and various industries to deliver holistic marketing strategies that drive qualified leads and high-value cases. Hennessey Digital is a 5x Inc. 5000 company on Inc.'s list of fastest-growing private companies in America, a Fortune Best Workplaces company in Advertising & Marketing, and was named a Quartz Best Company for Remote Workers.

Discover more at hennessey .

