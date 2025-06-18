GEEKOM Unveils IT15: The Most Powerful Intel Mini PC Yet

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the heart of the IT15 is Intel's 2nd Gen CoreTM Ultra processor (up to Ultra 9), which delivers enhanced single-core performance and improved energy efficiency. By eliminating Hyper-Threading, the system optimizes pure computing power, ensuring rapid response times and higher productivity. With a turbo clock of up to 5.4 GHz, it effortlessly handles demanding tasks such as video editing, coding, and graphic design. The IT15 also leverages AI-driven performance optimization, enhancing system efficiency for task scheduling, power management, and content creation workflows.

Built for durability, the IT15 features a rock-solid all-metal chassis, providing superior protection against impacts while maintaining long-term operational stability. Rigorous component testing ensures uncompromised reliability, making it an ideal choice for both personal and enterprise use.

Despite its sleek 0.46-liter form factor, the IT15 offers desktop-level performance without sacrificing efficiency. Its ultra-compact design allows flexible deployment in any workspace, whether mounted behind a monitor or used as a mobile workstation for remote professionals.

Connectivity is another standout feature, with 4 USB-A ports and 2 high-speed USB4 Type-C ports supporting 40Gbps transfer speeds, PD power delivery, DisplayPort output, and even external GPUs for advanced graphics performance. The IT15 can drive up to four 4K displays, making multitasking seamless and immersive.

The IT15's networking capabilities are also future-ready, as it features Wi-Fi 7 with 3D spatial antennas and a 2.5Gbps LAN port, ensuring high-speed data transfers, stable remote collaboration, and smooth HD video conferencing.

Pre-installed with Windows 11, the IT15 is ready to rock out of the box, with additional support for Manjaro, Ubuntu, and Android x86, catering to developers and tech enthusiasts. Backed by a three-year manufacturer warranty, GEEKOM ensures long-term reliability and dedicated after-sales support.

The GEEKOM IT15 will be officially available for purchase on June 18th, 2025, through GEEKOM's official website and Amazon Store.

Contact:

Rosa Tian

[email protected]

SOURCE GEEKOM