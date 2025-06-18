Kyrgyzstan Showcases Agro-Industrial Projects At Chinacentral Asia Forum
The proposals included the establishment of modern poultry farms, the development of agricultural processing facilities, advancements in livestock breeding, seed production, and fodder base expansion. Kyrgyzstan reaffirmed its openness to dialogue with investors and its commitment to creating a favorable environment for the joint implementation of projects in the agricultural sector.
During the forum's official opening, Deputy Minister Samat Nasirdinov delivered a keynote speech, emphasizing Kyrgyzstan's readiness to deepen economic cooperation with China and other Central Asian nations. He highlighted the country's strategic focus on attracting investments and promoting long-term partnerships in key sectors.
The main goal of the forum was to strengthen economic ties between China and the countries of Central Asia, encourage mutual investments, support joint ventures, and promote cooperative projects in strategically important areas of the regional economy.
The event brought together high-level representatives from government institutions and leading business circles of Central Asian countries and China, including heads of sectoral ministries, prominent entrepreneurs, and major investors interested in enhancing regional collaboration.
