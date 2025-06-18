Wildfires Force Thousands Of Residents To Evacuate, State Of Emergency Declared In New Mexico

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Authorities in the US state of New Mexico announced on Wednesday that widespread wildfires have consumed more than 80,000 acres, prompting evacuation orders for about 2,000 homes and the declaration of a state of emergency.

According to the New Mexico Fire Information Service, the Buck Fire was sparked by lightning on June 11 in Catron County and has spread to more than 57,000 acres, while the Trout Fire broke out the next day south of the Gila National Forest, consuming approximately 25,000 acres and has yet to be contained.

The US Forest Service said in a statement that severe drought conditions, along with high temperatures and dry winds, contributed to the fire's spread over the weekend.

Spokesperson for the team managing the Trout Fire Stefan La-Sky said that approximately 2,000 homes were forced to evacuate, with no confirmed injuries or damage reported so far.

Approximately 875 personnel and 10 helicopters are participating in the fire containment efforts.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency in the state and directed the release of $750,000 to the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to intensify response efforts. National Guard troops were also deployed to support relief operations.

In recent years, the US has witnessed a significant increase in wildfires due to climate change, rising temperatures, and low rainfall. This has further aggravated the vegetation cover and put thousands of acres and properties at risk. These fires cause significant environmental and economic losses and threaten the lives of residents in surrounding areas.