Qatar Cabinet Reviews Draft Law On People With Disabilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday at the Amiri Diwan.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet reiterated the State of Qatar's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli attack targeting the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran, and considered it a flagrant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, in addition to a clear breach of the rules and principles of international law.

The Cabinet affirmed that the Israeli attack, which represents a dangerous escalation and a systematic policy of aggression, poses a serious threat to the stability of the region and hinders efforts to reach diplomatic solutions.

While the Cabinet warns of the catastrophic regional and international repercussions of this attack, it called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibility, intervene urgently and decisively to stop it, reduce all forms of escalation, and reach diplomatic solutions that achieve lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.

The Cabinet then considered the topics on its agenda and took note of the Shura Council's approval of a draft law on persons with disabilities, with the preparation of a draft law to replace Law No. 2 of 2004 regarding people with special needs. Among the objectives of the draft law are ensuring the full and effective participation of people with disabilities in society, enabling them to exercise all basic rights and freedoms on an equal basis with others, ensuring their integration into society and in all areas of life, and ensuring and respecting the rights of children with disabilities and developing their capabilities.

The Cabinet approved a draft law regulating the import, export and transit of rough diamonds and referred it to the Shura Council.

The Cabinet also decided to approve a draft statute of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's humanitarian funds, a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of transport and transit between the governments of the State of Qatar and the Russian Federation, and a draft letter of intent for cooperation in the field of peace, reconciliation and conflict resolution between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The Cabinet wrapped up its meeting by reviewing a report on the results of the participation of the Qatari delegation, headed by HE Minister of Labor, in the first meeting to implement the agreement regulating the recruitment of Burundian workers in the State of Qatar.