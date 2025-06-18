Massage Chair Global Market Predicted To Reach $6.97 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 9.7% Through 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Massage chair market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand for wellness and relaxation, rising awareness about health benefits, growing preference for home-based therapies, and a rise in disposable income. The market is projected to burgeon from $4.42 billion in 2024 to $4.85 billion in 2025, representing an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Massage Chair Market Size?

In the coming years, the massage chair market is slated for even further growth. It is expected to burgeon to $6.97 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.5%. This bullish forecast is based on the growing adoption of smart technologies, increasing health consciousness among consumers, rising demand for home healthcare solutions, and the proliferation of e-commerce platforms. During the forecast period, key trends like technological advancements in chair features, AI, and machine learning developments, increased R&D, and emerging features like zero-gravity and body scanning are expected to drive market growth.

What Is Propelling The Future Growth Of The Massage Chair Market?

Increasingly hectic and stressful lifestyles. Lengthy work hours, high-pressure environments, limited leisure time, and exposure to constant stressors have become a hallmark of modern living. Tight schedules, long hours, and constant multitasking result in inadequate rest and impact personal well-being. This is where massage chairs come in, offering a practical, cost-effective, and time-saving solution to relieve stress and promote relaxation in the comfort of your own home. In fact, a 2024 survey by Ciphr Ltd., a UK-based HR software company, suggests that stress due to family or relationship issues was reported by 34% of respondents, followed closely by health concerns 32% and work-related stress 30%. The percentage of people citing work as a stress source has jumped from 23% in 2021, illustrating a rising trend of job-related stress. This escalating trend understates the growing market for massage chair market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Massage Chair Market?

A group of illustrious companies propels the massage chair market, comprising Panasonic Corporation, Bodyfriend Inc., Brookstone Company Inc., Fujiiryoki Co., Family Inada Co., Osaki Massage Chair, Infinity Massage Chairs, Ogawa World Bhd, Sharper Image, Cozzia, Human Touch LLC, Hutech Co. Ltd., OHCO, Luraco Technologies Inc., OSIM International Ltd., Zarifa, Kahuna Massage Chair, iRest Health Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Daiwa Massage Chairs, OTA World LLC, Synca Wellness, and Fujita Massage Chair.

How Is The Massage Chair Market Segmented ?

The market report delineates the massage chair market into segments and sub-segments based on type, nature, application, distribution channels, and use.

- The market, by type, includes: Air Bag Massage Chair, Zero Gravity Massage Chair, Full Body Massage Chair, Heated Massage Chair, 2D, 3D, And 4D Massage Chair, and other types

- By nature: Conventional, Robotics

- By Application: Residential, Commercial, Clubs

- By Distribution Channels: Specialty Stores, Online, Super markets And Hyper markets, and other channels

- By Use: Professional, Consumerist

The subsegments contain detailed categories for each type of massage chair.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Massage Chair Market?

In terms of regional market footprint, North America claimed the top spot in the massage chair market in 2024. However, the market report also explores other critical regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights.

