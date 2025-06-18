DB Investing Launches Global CPA Affiliate Program - A New Era For Financial Marketers
This new program is tailored for digital professionals-from affiliate networks and SEO experts to email marketers and financial bloggers. Partners can now earn up to $1,000 for each referred active trader, backed by the strength and trust of one of the world's most awarded brokers.
Key Features:
Top-Tier CPA Commissions: Among the highest payouts in the industry for funded account referrals.
Regulatory Trust: Subsidiaries regulated across six continents, including oversight from FSA, SCA, and FINTRAC.
Instant Crypto Withdrawals: Affiliates benefit from a smooth financial infrastructure with fast and secure payout options.
Comprehensive Marketing Tools: Full suite of banners, templates, and landing pages to streamline promotions.
Global Footprint: DB Investing maintains offices in major financial centers and supports multilingual affiliate services.
In addition to its affiliate program, DB Investing boasts over 20,000 trading instruments, a full STP model with ultra-tight spreads, advanced platforms, and a growing daily turnover exceeding $18.1 billion.
This initiative reinforces DB Investing's commitment to providing value-driven partnerships while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and performance.
Ready to grow your income with a trusted global broker?
About DB Investing:
Founded in 2018, DB Investing is a leading financial services provider offering access to global markets with a focus on transparency, security, and innovation. With regulatory presence across six continents, over $100 million in paid-up capital, and 10+ international awards, DB Investing serves a global client base with multilingual support, full STP execution, and cutting-edge platforms. Its services span forex, stocks, commodities, ETFs, crypto, and more.
