Simran Choudhary Dedicates 'Saiyyan Na Maane' To Every Girl Who Has Felt Unheard
'Saiyyan Na Maane' is a sonic blend of sass, soul, and sheer storytelling power. Simran, who writes, composes, and stars in her own music videos, continues to be the hero of her own story in 'Saiyyan Na Maane'.
The song features the old-school nostalgia, folk beats and contemporary pop aesthetic.
Talking about the track, Simran shared,“We've all had that one person who just won't listen, no matter how loud you love them. This song is my way of saying 'fine, don't listen' but I'll still have the last word. And I'll sing it'”.
Simran, who is known as the voice behind the internet's most-loved songs like 'Aje Na Jaa' and 'Reh le Mere Kol', is steadily crafting a genre of her own, one that feels like home, yet hits with a global beat.
She further mentioned,“'Saiyyan Na Maane' is for every girl who's ever felt unheard or sidelined. Don't be disheartened when they ignore you, but own your story, and remember that the mic's still in your hand”.
The song is all about heartbreak with drama with drums, and a hook that lingers. As it happens, the track made its debut just in time for World Music Day, with a special preview hosted at the Meta office. With infectious energy and vibe, 'Saiyyan Na Maane' is a reminder that you don't have to fall apart when love doesn't fall in line.
Sometimes, you just have to hit play, fix your eyeliner, and move on with the beat. Whether you're nursing a heartbreak or rolling your eyes at yet another unread text, this is your song.
