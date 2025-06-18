Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shaikha Al Nowais Participates In Vivatech 2025 In Paris, Highlights Importance Of Localizing Advanced Solutions To Develop Tourism Products And Destinations


2025-06-18 05:03:30
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, June 18, 2025:

Her Excellency Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary-General-elect of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for the 2026–2029 term, participated in VivaTech 2025 exhibition and forum, held under the theme 'New Frontiers of Innovation.' The latest edition of the event saw extensive participation from decision-makers, business leaders, and innovation pioneers from around the world.

Her Excellency visited the UAE Pavilion at the exhibition, where she was briefed on the most prominent projects and innovations presented by Emirati small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly those specializing in tourism and related sectors. She praised the digital solutions and services developed by these companies and highlighted their role in offering innovative solutions that serve the community.

During her meeting with Emirati entrepreneurs at the exhibition, Her Excellency underscored the importance of localizing advanced technologies and artificial intelligence in the development of hospitality services and tourism destinations, in line with international best practices. She noted that technology has become a key enabler in delivering distinctive tourism experiences, improving service quality, and enhancing the competitiveness of the sector.

Her Excellency also toured pavilions of several other international companies operating in the fields of advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and digital solutions. She was apprised of the latest innovations in these fields, which are reshaping the future of digital economy and advancing smart tourism.

VivaTech is the largest technology event and startup exhibition in Europe. This year's edition attracted approximately 165,000 visitors, and featured more than 13,500 startups, along with 3,500 exhibitors and 3,200 investors, serving as a unique platform for accelerating innovation, exchanging ideas, and building strategic partnerships.


