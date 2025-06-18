403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Elon Musk Shares Drug Test
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has published the results of a lab drug screening, which indicated a clean outcome for a variety of substances.
The tech mogul underwent this test following a report by a news agency released late last month, which claimed he had been consuming drugs over the past several years.
Conducted by the US Drug Testing Laboratories, the analysis was posted on Musk’s official X profile on Monday, accompanied by the caption “lol.”
The results came back negative for amphetamines, benzodiazepines, opioids, cocaine, and several other narcotics.
The news agency had alleged that Musk had been using a “cocktail of substances,” naming LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms during the period he was advising former US President Donald Trump.
The article also referenced a similar journal’s piece from the previous year, which asserted that Musk’s drug use had caused unease among executives at Tesla and SpaceX.
Referring to anonymous sources, the news agency further claimed that Musk’s consumption of ketamine—a strong anesthetic—had been so excessive that it led to urinary complications.
Musk strongly refuted the allegations. Posting on X, he declared he is “NOT taking drugs” and accused the news agency of “lying their ass off.”
He also noted that he had already gone public years ago about his occasional use of prescription ketamine, asserting that “this is not even news.”
The tech mogul underwent this test following a report by a news agency released late last month, which claimed he had been consuming drugs over the past several years.
Conducted by the US Drug Testing Laboratories, the analysis was posted on Musk’s official X profile on Monday, accompanied by the caption “lol.”
The results came back negative for amphetamines, benzodiazepines, opioids, cocaine, and several other narcotics.
The news agency had alleged that Musk had been using a “cocktail of substances,” naming LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms during the period he was advising former US President Donald Trump.
The article also referenced a similar journal’s piece from the previous year, which asserted that Musk’s drug use had caused unease among executives at Tesla and SpaceX.
Referring to anonymous sources, the news agency further claimed that Musk’s consumption of ketamine—a strong anesthetic—had been so excessive that it led to urinary complications.
Musk strongly refuted the allegations. Posting on X, he declared he is “NOT taking drugs” and accused the news agency of “lying their ass off.”
He also noted that he had already gone public years ago about his occasional use of prescription ketamine, asserting that “this is not even news.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment