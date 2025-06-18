New Secure Sync For Sharepoint From Connecting Software Improves Productivity And Enables Greater Collaboration

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Secure Sync for SharePoint allows users to sync libraries across multiple SharePoint environments – dramatically cutting down time spent versus manual transfers

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / --- Secure Sync for SharePoint aims to make cross-organizational or departmental collaboration far easier, allowing for changes in one SharePoint to be reflected within seconds on another- The solution is compatible with all data security regulations and creates clear, verifiable audit trailsConnecting Software has expanded their offering of Microsoft 365 compatible products with their newly released Secure Sync for SharePoint. It is designed to enable organizations to efficiently and securely synchronize files between multiple SharePoint environments, streamlining a process that previously could only be achieved manually.Secure Sync for SharePoint unlocks value and efficiency across multiple contexts. For instance, it allows companies working on joint ventures to seamlessly share files while maintaining their own SharePoint environments. Once Secure Sync for SharePoint is set up, files on one SharePoint automatically show up on another – cutting out the need for endless emails and headaches sending files from one environment to another. Admins can set up personalized filters to define the data being shared – limiting it only to relevant files.Connecting Software's solution is also designed to work in air-gapped or high security networks using data diodes. This can be a game-changer in air-gapped networks where synchronizing files and calendar bookings with other servers in the network is extremely difficult. Secure Sync allows for automatic transfers over data diodes while maintaining the security of the overall system.Secure Sync for SharePoint empowers a more efficient, collaborative workforce by making sure documents held in different SharePoint environments are easily accessible, up-to-date, and secure.Thomas Berndorfer , CEO of Connecting Software said:“At Connecting Software, we firmly believe that companies that invest in efficiency through intelligent software integrations will have more effective collaboration, more secure data and a streamlined sales pipeline. Secure Sync for SharePoint is our latest product to help our customers do just that”For more information on Secure Sync for SharePoint visit our webpage here:Find out more about Connecting software here:About usConnecting Software has been providing software solutions to synchronize data and connect enterprise systems for over two decades. It serves over 1000 customers globally, particularly in highly regulated sectors such as finance, public service, and defense.Connecting Software's solutions work automatically in the background to increase productivity, improve security, and ensure compliance. They easily connect with popular business applications like Microsoft Dynamics, O365/M365, SharePoint, and Salesforce. They also incorporate proven, cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain for data integrity and authenticity, and data diodes for unidirectional secure data transfer in sensitive environments. This strategic application of advanced technologies ensures effectiveness and reliability for clients' critical operations.

