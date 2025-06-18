MES Indian School Concludes Youth Festival Regalia 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Evening Shift of MES Indian School, Doha, successfully concluded its annual cultural event, Youth Festival – Regalia 2025. Held on May 28 and 29, the festival showcased the school's commitment to nurturing creativity and holistic development through the arts.

The cultural celebration was preceded by preliminary competitions on May 24, which included events such as Action Song, Cinematic Dance, Poem Recitation, and Mappilappattu. Earlier, the finals for Fancy Dress, Painting, and Pencil Drawing were conducted on May 18, setting an energetic tone for the main event.

Students participated across four categories-Sub-Junior 1, Sub-Junior 2, Junior, and Intermediate-in a variety of events, ranging from Folk Dance, Light Music, and Elocution to Mono Act and Islamic programmes like Hifz and Tajweed. The events reflected a diverse display of student talents and strong preparation.

The Valedictory Function, held on June 14, marked the formal conclusion of Regalia 2025. The Chief Guest for the event was Fasalu P P, Director of the MES Governing Board. The school Principal, Dr. Hameeda Kadar, extended her warm congratulations to the winners and participants. Senior Vice Principal Shihabudeen commended the students for their passionate involvement and praised the collaborative efforts of staff and coordinators.

The festival was coordinated by Asha Satheesan, Dharini and Blessy J.