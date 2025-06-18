Vietnam Champions UAE-Backed Blockchain For National Finance

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Vietnam's Techsmart Telecom, the Institute of Information Technology and CyberSecurity, UAE's Venom Foundation and Abu Dhabi's GS Fund have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance a sovereign digital finance framework. The scheme centres on a national Data Centre, supervised stablecoin issuance, cross-border settlement infrastructure, cybersecurity protocols and fintech training-a landmark convergence of telecom, blockchain, finance and security sectors.

The agreement mandates Venom Foundation's sovereign-grade Layer‐0 blockchain be deployed in Vietnam. The foundation, already liaising with central banks across Southeast Asia-including Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam-will integrate ISO 20022 messaging, on‐chain KYC/AML, real-time settlements and asset tokenisation capabilities into the system. GS Fund will spearhead the data centre's construction under a stable legal and economic regime, while IITCS tackles regulatory framework, compliance and talent development, and Techsmart manages connectivity and integration.

Work in the initial phase, set for the next 12 months, will prioritise the technical architecture, legal foundations and national infrastructure planning. Vietnam's demographic profile-a young, technologically literate population-and its expanding cross-border fintech activities are seen as key enablers for asset tokenisation, according to Venom Foundation. Dr Hoang Phuoc Thuan of IITCS highlighted Resolution 57's role in connecting sovereign data ambitions with e‐government and AI development.

This public–private partnership reflects Vietnam's Digital Infrastructure Strategy, which targets universal fibre, extensive 5G coverage and advanced data centre roll-out by 2030. Venom's Layer‐0 blockchain-already piloted in the Philippines with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas-cements institutional-grade readiness for programmable finance and asset digitisation.

Regulatory progress has been underway since March's Prime Ministerial directive, with the Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Vietnam tasked to propose a Digital Technology Infrastructure law, introduce regulated sandboxes and pilot a crypto framework by May 2025. Amid this, Vietnam's digital asset market has grown substantially-around 17 million citizens currently hold crypto assets valued at over US $100 billion-placing the country in the top five worldwide for individual interest and top three in trading volume.

Issues remain unresolved: incomplete guidelines on exchange licensing, asset categorisation and customer protection have placed Vietnam on the Financial Action Task Force's grey list. Integrating blockchain with conventional banking operations-spanning accounting, risk management and cybersecurity-also poses significant implementation hurdles.

Further reinforcing policy alignment, the Vietnam Blockchain Association and One Mount Group-members of the VBA-have pledged between US $200 million and US $500 million to establish a sovereign Layer‐1 blockchain, complying with Prime Ministerial Directive 05/CT‐TTg.

The final vision foresees multi-year rollout phases extending beyond initial legal and technical milestones to encompass digital payments, reduced reliance on physical cash, strengthened cybersecurity via distributed ledgers, and expanded fintech education for government and private sectors under IITCS guidance.

