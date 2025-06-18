ETP Group Secures PCI DSS & PCI SSF Certifications, Elevating Secure Payment Standards For Retailers

ETP Group Secures PCI DSS & PCI SSF Certifications

SINGAPORE CITY, SINGAPORE, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ETP Group, a global leader in unified commerce and omni‐channel retail solutions, today announced that its flagship POS platforms-ETP V5.5 Omni‐channel POS (R10) and ETP Mobile Store POS-have achieved both PCI DSS v4.0.1 and PCI Software Security Framework (SSF) v1.2 certifications. This marks a significant milestone for ETP and its enterprise retail customers, offering unprecedented assurance in payment security and compliance.Milestone Certifications for Modern Retail:In an increasingly digital retail landscape, security and compliance are non-negotiable. ETP's newly certified platforms stand as a testament to its commitment to:Robust protection of cardholder data during all stages-capture, transmission, processing, and storageSecure development practices, audited and approved by globally recognized assessorsA design philosophy that embeds security and compliance as integral-not optional-components of its offeringsWhat This Means for Retailers:A. Enterprise-Grade Payment SecurityRetailers using ETP V5.5 Omni-channel POS can now leverage a platform that:Complies with PCI DSS v4.0.1, protecting all cardholder interactionsIs among just a few large-scale POS providers certified under PCI SSF v1.2, reflecting modern development and release standardsFor the retailer, this translates to:Drastically reduced risk of sensitive data lossFaster compliance audits and reduced security review effortsLower regulatory and reputational risk in contested data environmentsB. Unified Security, Hybrid FlexibilityETP Unify-the cloud-native POS tied into ETP's omni-channel stack-enjoys the same certifications, offering retailers a secure choice that supports both on-premise and cloud-based retail models. Both platforms now include:Encrypted card data capture, secure access control, and loggingPoint-to-point encryption options to minimize retailer liabilityJWT/secure API frameworks for compliant interaction with e-Commerce, CRM, and marketplace ecosystemsThis version-agnostic coverage meets today's hybrid retail demand while ensuring no compromise on security or compliance.The Growing Imperative for Payment Compliance:A. Escalating Cyber Risk in RetailRetail remains one of the most breached sectors due to high volumes of sensitive data. Incidents at major brands reveal that even single incidents can erode customer trust permanently-50% of consumers never return after a breach With threat vectors such as malware-injected POS, tap-and-go exploits, and remote server breaches, retailers need a certified backbone to their payments infrastructure.B. Evolving Standards Demand ActionThe PCI SSC has replaced PA-DSS with the SS Framework (SSF), raising the bar for both technical security and development governance. SSF includes:The Secure Software Standard: governs protection controls during operationThe Secure Software Lifecycle (SLC) standard: governs secure coding, testing, and release processesRetailers using ETP's certified platforms benefit from a solution already aligned to this higher bar-simplifying audits and preserving competitive agility.C. Avoiding the Cost and Reputational Fallout of Non-complianceNon-compliant systems can lead to:Fines up to $100,000 per incident per card brandElevated liability insurance premiumsInvestor and consumer trust erosionETP's certification removes that burden, transferring trusted compliance from vendor to platform-freeing retailers to focus on growth.D. Must-Have for Omni-channel ExpansionModern omni-channel initiatives require:Integrations with e-Commerce, marketplaces, and payment services via secure APIsSupport for diverse payment options-mobile wallets, contactless, loyalty tokens-while maintaining secure data pipelinesETP's certified platforms support these use cases robustly, ensuring scalability without re-certification pauses.How ETP Built Secure Platforms:A. Security Engineered into ArchitectureETP's POS architecture includes:Encryption in transit and at rest, aligned with NIST and PCI standardsApplication-level access control, multi-factor authentication, and centralized loggingSecure remote update frameworks (on-prem and cloud) with signed binaries and rollback safetyB. P2PE-Ready Encryption SupportThough not a full P2PE solution, ETP supports integration with certified PIN pad devices, ensuring:Data is encrypted from swipe to processingRetailers can minimize the scope of compliance auditsC. Modern DevSecOps and Lifecycle ComplianceThrough SSF v1.2 certification, ETP proved:Secure coding practices and vulnerability scanningRelease processes with code signing, change control, and audit trailAutomated testing mechanisms to meet the SS Framework core requirementsD. Secured APIs with ETP ConnectETP Connect web services link POS, inventory, CRM, and marketplaces, with:Auth and token-based access flowsEncrypted transport and bounded endpoint scopesEndpoint protection and API gateway securityCertified API frameworks help retailers connect confidently with third parties-without exposing vulnerabilities.Retailer Implications & Best Practices:1. Leverage Certified Systems Out of the BoxWith ETP-certified POS, retailers:Avoid the bulk of audit time and costMeet brand compliance requirements – an advantage in tender and partner selectionReduce internal security operational overhead2. Extend Secure Practices GloballyGiven that PCI compliance requirements apply across regions (e.g. Nevada, Minnesota laws) ETP-certified solutions help retailers meet global compliance from one platform.3. Comply Naturally with Omni-channelIntegrated features like Click & Collect, mobile checkout, loyalty, and returns-when built on a secure foundation-simplify PCI compliance across emerging touchpoints.4. Stay Agile Amid InnovationSSF lifecycle governance allows ETP to update features regularly-meaning retailers gain new capabilities without costly re-certification cycles.ETP's Vision Through the CEO's Lens:“Ensuring the safety and success of our customers is ETP Group's highest priority,” said Naresh Ahuja, Chairman & CEO.“We've rigorously strengthened our architecture and pipeline-achieving a milestone that empowers our customers to scale confidently, innovate fearlessly, and retain customer trust.”Looking Ahead: Innovation Within a Secure Framework:ETP continues to invest in:New payment integrations: Tap-to-pay, digital wallets, loyalty tokensSmart Analytics and AI features: fraud detection, anomaly alerts, behavioral insightsInternational rollout: support for complex tax, currency, and localization scenariosThese expansions will also follow SSF/P2PE compliance models, ensuring growth-without compromise.Peace of Mind at the POS: ETP Group's Dual PCI Certifications for Strategic, Future-Proof Retail Payments:In an era where digital transactions power nearly every retail interaction, one truth stands out: security and trust are everything. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and customers become increasingly aware of how their data is handled, the importance of payment security has taken center stage in retail boardrooms. That's why ETP Group's recent PCI DSS and PCI SSF certifications are more than a compliance milestone-they're a strategic signal to the industry.ETP Group, a Unified Commerce and Omni-channel Retail Software company with a 35+ year track record, recently announced that two of its flagship platforms-ETP Mobile Store POS and ETP V5.5 Omni-channel POS-have earned PCI DSS v4.0.1 and PCI SSF v1.2 certifications. For context, PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) governs how cardholder data should be securely handled, processed, and stored. It's the global gold standard for payment security. Meanwhile, the PCI SSF (Software Security Framework) is its modern successor for software vendors, focusing on secure development practices and lifecycle security of applications like point-of-sale software. Together, these two certifications form a security double helix-one covering the payment environment, the other safeguarding the application itself.If you're a retailer handling card payments in-store or online, compliance with these frameworks is not just ideal-it's expected by payment providers, banks, and customers. But reaching and maintaining compliance independently is expensive, technically demanding, and time-consuming. That's where certified technology partners like ETP come in. With ETP's certified POS platforms, retailers can confidently process payments with validated encryption and access controls, integrate with loyalty, CRM, e-Commerce, and inventory systems without compromising payment data, lower the scope and cost of PCI audits by using certified solutions, and reduce legal and reputational risk associated with data breaches or compliance failures. It's peace of mind built into the platform-something no fast-growing or global retailer can afford to overlook.What makes ETP's certification particularly noteworthy is that it covers both on-premise (ETP V5.5) and cloud-based (ETP Mobile Store/ETP Unify) deployments. Whether a retailer is running POS software in-store or across a unified commerce platform, the same level of payment security applies. That's crucial in today's landscape where many retailers operate hybrid environments-combining traditional stores, mobile POS, webstores, marketplaces, and last-mile fulfillment.Retail security isn't a static checkbox; it's a moving target. With PCI DSS evolving from version 3.2 to 4.0 and with SSF now replacing the older PA-DSS standard, retailers need partners who stay ahead of the curve. ETP's investment in certification shows it's not just building for today-it's building for what's next. From secure APIs to encrypted payment device integrations and secure cloud connectivity, its certified platforms are built to scale, adapt, and protect. This is especially relevant for features like Click & Collect, Endless Aisle, Buy Online Return In-Store (BORIS), and digital wallet or loyalty payment integrations. All of these customer experiences depend on fast, seamless, and above all, secure interactions.Here's the truth: many retail businesses treat payment compliance as a back-office technical task. But in reality, security is a brand value. When customers swipe a card, tap a phone, or scan a QR code at your checkout, they're entrusting you with their most sensitive information. ETP's certifications serve as a silent, yet powerful, affirmation: "We've got this covered." That's not just helpful-it's a competitive edge.In a retail environment defined by speed, omnichannel complexity, and razor-thin margins, partnering with a secure, certified, and innovation-ready tech provider like ETP Group isn't optional-it's essential. ETP's PCI DSS and PCI SSF certifications aren't just compliance checkmarks. They're commitments to retailers: to operate securely, to innovate responsibly, and to deliver experiences customers can trust. If your retail strategy includes growth, omnichannel expansion, or digital transformation-your payments infrastructure needs to be rock-solid. With ETP, it is.About ETP Group:ETP Group is an AI-first, SaaS company focused on the Retail and e-Commerce industries in Asia Pacific. With a 35+ year track record of delivering enterprise grade, technology platforms to market-leading retailers and e-Commerce merchants, ETP powers operations for over 500 brands helping them give their customers amazing experiences across 17 countries.ETP's Cloud Native, AI-powered platforms - ETP Unify and Ordazzle, offer a comprehensive range of retail and e-Commerce functionalities, from Omni-channel POS, CRM, Unified Inventory Management, Promotions Management, Product Information Management, Order Management, Warehouse Management, logistics Management and seamless integrations with e-Commerce platforms, online marketplaces and logistics companies. For retailers with large format stores and challenging internet connectivity, ETP offers its hybrid omni-channel solution suite - ETP V5.ETP's Unified Commerce Retail Platforms are designed to deliver consistent, frictionless, and personalized shopping experiences across all touchpoints - online and offline. What sets ETP apart is its ability to combine robust enterprise capabilities with modern, agile technology-built on scalable, secure M.A.C.H architecture and intuitive, user-friendly interfaces. Its asset-light platforms enable cloud transformation and reduce IT overhead, empowering retailers to focus on what truly matters: driving growth, elevating customer experience, and staying ahead in a fast-changing retail landscape.ETP maintains a security-first approach-evident through rigorous certifications and certifications such as PA-DSS, P2PE-ready encryption, and now SSF v1.2.Media ContactCorporate CommunicationsETP GroupEmail: ...Website:Phone: +91 98203 08740

