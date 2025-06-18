403
Israel refuses Putin as mediator in its conflict with Iran
(MENAFN) Israel has shown no willingness to pursue a peaceful resolution to its ongoing conflict with Iran, despite Russia’s readiness to act as a mediator, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Speaking on Tuesday, Peskov expressed deep concern about what he characterized as an increasingly volatile situation.
“The situation is continuing to escalate rapidly. The level of unpredictability is absolute,” he told reporters, stressing the urgent need for both nations to demonstrate “maximum restraint” to avoid a complete breakdown in regional stability.
Peskov noted that Russia remains open to facilitating diplomatic negotiations. “President [Vladimir] Putin said that Russia would be ready to provide such mediation services,” he stated. However, he also made clear that “at present, we see reluctance, at least on the part of Israel, to seek any kind of mediating services or to move onto a peace track.”
The current crisis was triggered when Israel launched multiple airstrikes against Iranian military and nuclear facilities, claiming the attacks were necessary to counter imminent threats. These operations reportedly resulted in the deaths of high-ranking Iranian military personnel and key figures in the country’s nuclear program. In response, Iran launched a major missile barrage against Israeli territory.
Amid this worsening confrontation, US President Donald Trump, a staunch supporter of Israel, advised Tehran residents to evacuate the city. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a controversial remark that appeared to leave open the possibility of targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a means of ending the crisis.
Following the exchange of attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in individual phone conversations with both Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Prime Minister Netanyahu, discussing possible avenues to de-escalate the hostilities. Later, Putin and Trump also spoke by phone, during which the US president reportedly indicated his openness to the idea of Russia assuming a mediating role in the conflict.
Following the exchange of attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in individual phone conversations with both Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Prime Minister Netanyahu, discussing possible avenues to de-escalate the hostilities. Later, Putin and Trump also spoke by phone, during which the US president reportedly indicated his openness to the idea of Russia assuming a mediating role in the conflict.
