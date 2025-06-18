Capital Flows Shift From Research Labs To Pharmacy Counters-A Watershed Moment For AI Health - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

Vancouver, BC – June 17, 2025 – USA News Commentary – Momentum continues to build behind AI in healthcare, as capital finds its way to technologies capable of reshaping how care is delivered, diagnosed, and managed. In the first quarter alone, AI companies captured more than half of all digital health funding - a clear signal of where the smart money is heading. Recent private raises, including $45 million for Ellipsis Health and $28 million for Autonomize AI, underscore the appetite for tools that bring real-time intelligence to the point of care. And for investors focused on public markets, there's been no shortage of movement from forward-looking names like Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX).

Generative AI has the potential to unlock as much as $110 billion annually in value from pharmaceutical and medical product applications alone, according to McKinsey's Global Institute. Broader projections from Statista show the AI healthcare market growing more than sixteenfold, from $11 billion today to $188 billion by 2030. These trends point to more than just a boom - they mark a structural shift in how diagnostics, patient support, and clinical decisions will be powered in the years ahead.

For example, screenings for diabetic retinopathy are now live across Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Panama after Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) and joint-venture partner Ainnova Tech began rolling out free Vision AI scans inside Grupo Dökka's Fischel and La Bomba pharmacy chains. The quick, non-invasive test looks for early retinal changes that often appear before symptoms, then delivers secure results in minutes. By placing the service in retail pharmacies-and preparing a parallel launch in Mexico-the partners are moving care closer to patients while collecting real-world evidence that can guide wider commercialization.

“As we begin similar initiatives in Mexico, our goal is to close the patient care loop with timely treatment, connecting every step of the journey,” said Vinicio Vargas, CEO of Ainnova Tech and board member of Ai-nova Acquisition Corp.“We are integrating pharma, retail, ophthalmologists, and our technology into a unified experience, all driven by one incentive, the well-being of the diabetic patient.”

The live-patient campaign gives Avant a timely proof point as it works to bring Vision AI under one roof. Earlier this month the company signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of Ainnova, unifying leadership, intellectual property, and data ahead of a scheduled FDA pre-submission meeting in July. Folding the joint venture into a single public entity would eliminate the current holding-company structure and streamline everything from regulatory filings to revenue recognition. Management believes the simplified cap table will resonate with investors and prospective partners alike.

While the corporate lawyers handle due diligence, engineers are putting final touches on a low-cost, automated retinal camera designed to pair seamlessly with Vision AI. Traditional fundus cameras can cost tens of thousands of dollars and require skilled technicians. Avant's prototype is hands-free, feeds images directly into the cloud platform, and is expected to ship at a fraction of legacy pricing. If performance data match internal tests, primary-care clinics and resource-constrained health systems could screen large diabetic populations without adding specialist staff.

Vision AI itself is also widening its clinical scope. A patented dementia-risk module-combining a five-minute blood assay with AI pattern recognition-remains in validation, while cardiovascular-risk analytics are progressing through pilot studies in Latin America. Each new indication plugs into the same software backbone, positioning Avant as a platform rather than a single-product story.

Financially, the merger would roll all outstanding Ainnova equity into the publicly traded company, avoiding cash dilution and aligning incentives for the combined team. Leadership has signaled that post-deal capital raises, if needed, would be targeted toward finishing the camera, scaling pharmacy deployments, and supporting U.S. regulatory work.

Taken together, the live pharmacy screenings, pending acquisition, and upcoming device launch mark a pivotal stretch for Avant. The company is evolving from an AI incubator into a full-stack diagnostics firm with proprietary hardware, a growing menu of predictive algorithms, and on-the-ground distribution partners. If the strategy holds, Vision AI could shorten referral times, open earlier treatment windows, and give emerging-market providers affordable access to specialist-level insights-translating technology headlines into measurable patient impact.

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) has partnered with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to integrate its ProFound Breast Health Suite into Microsoft's Precision Imaging Network (PIN), expanding access to AI-powered mammography solutions across thousands of radiology centers.

“We are excited to partner with Microsoft to expand access to our AI solutions for breast cancer detection across a broader network of healthcare providers,” said Dana Brown, CEO and President of iCAD.“This collaboration supports our growth strategy by expanding the reach of our industry-leading technology and advancing our transition to a SaaS model.”

The platform now supports direct integration into PowerScribe, one of the most widely used radiology reporting tools in the U.S., enabling standardized reporting and AI-enhanced breast cancer detection. The collaboration is also tied to iCAD's recently FDA-cleared ProFound Detection Version 4.0, which leverages deep learning to improve performance on dense breast tissue and reduce false positives.

“With the integration of iCAD's ProFound suite of breast health offerings with our Precision Imaging Network and PowerScribe solutions, we will help provide radiologists and patients with more accurate, actionable breast health insights,” said Vikram Chhabra, General Manager of Diagnostic Solutions at Microsoft.“This collaboration helps streamline mammography screening workflow while driving clinical and operational value at scale.”

The rollout aligns with iCAD's broader transition toward a SaaS model, offering radiology practices scalable access to its AI suite via Microsoft's cloud infrastructure.

Through its AWS division, Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is supporting HealthEdge's full migration to the cloud as part of a broader initiative to become an AI-native healthcare enterprise. The move includes integrating generative AI and agentic systems across operations, product infrastructure, and customer-facing tools using Amazon Bedrock.

“Amazon Bedrock allows HealthEdge to rapidly integrate AI capabilities that unlock insights from healthcare data, automate administrative processes, and create more personalized customer interactions,” said Ben Schreiner, Head of AI and Modern Data Strategy Business Development, AWS.“This transformation will deliver tangible benefits to HealthEdge customers through reduced operational costs, faster claims processing, and improved decision-making accuracy-all while maintaining the security and compliance requirements essential in healthcare.”

The collaboration aims to streamline claims processing, enhance decision-making, and reduce operational costs across the healthcare payer ecosystem.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) and MIT have jointly released Boltz-2, a next-generation open-source AI model that predicts molecular structure and binding affinity with unprecedented speed.

“By predicting both molecular structure and binding affinity simultaneously with unprecedented speed and scale, Boltz-2 gives R&D teams a powerful tool to triage more effectively and focus resources on the most promising compounds,” said Najat Khan, Chief R&D Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at Recursion.“Collaborations like this, bridging academic innovation and industry application, play an important role in advancing the field and, ultimately, improving how we develop and deliver medicines for patients.”

Trained on Recursion's NVIDIA-powered BioHive-2 supercomputer, Boltz-2 achieves near-parity with industry-standard free energy perturbation (FEP) models - but is up to 1,000 times faster. This new tool could dramatically accelerate early drug discovery by enabling large-scale, cost-efficient virtual screening.

