403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Austria calls for second look on prohibition of Russian gas
(MENAFN) Austria has suggested that the European Union should consider the possibility of resuming Russian gas imports once a peace agreement is reached between Moscow and Kiev, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. The Austrian energy ministry emphasized that Brussels should retain the flexibility to “reassess the situation” following the resolution of the conflict.
This position, previously advocated by Hungary and Slovakia, challenges a new EU legislative proposal that would bar any future gas contracts with Russia and terminate existing ones within two years—regardless of diplomatic developments.
According to diplomats cited by the FT, Austrian State Secretary for Energy Elisabeth Zehetner raised the issue at an EU energy ministers' meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. This marks the first time since the Ukraine conflict intensified in 2022 that a third EU country has publicly supported the idea of re-engaging with Russian energy supplies after peace is restored.
Behind closed doors, Italy—another major Russian gas importer in 2024—has also hinted at the same possibility, the FT reported. However, EU officials remain firmly opposed. Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen reiterated that even a peace deal should not reopen the door to Russian gas imports.
Before the conflict, Russian pipeline gas accounted for over 40% of EU supplies but dropped to just 11% by 2024, following sanctions and the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines. Despite the official stance, EU member states still paid nearly €1.85 billion for Russian gas in December 2024, with pipeline and LNG imports reaching their highest levels since early 2023.
Austria, which relied on Russia for 80% of its gas until 2023, saw supplies cut when Ukraine halted transit via its pipelines. Hungary and Slovakia continue to resist moves to sanction Russian gas, as such decisions require unanimous EU approval. Hungarian leaders have labeled the proposed full phase-out of Russian gas by 2027 as “absolute insanity,” warning it could raise energy costs and harm national sovereignty.
This position, previously advocated by Hungary and Slovakia, challenges a new EU legislative proposal that would bar any future gas contracts with Russia and terminate existing ones within two years—regardless of diplomatic developments.
According to diplomats cited by the FT, Austrian State Secretary for Energy Elisabeth Zehetner raised the issue at an EU energy ministers' meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. This marks the first time since the Ukraine conflict intensified in 2022 that a third EU country has publicly supported the idea of re-engaging with Russian energy supplies after peace is restored.
Behind closed doors, Italy—another major Russian gas importer in 2024—has also hinted at the same possibility, the FT reported. However, EU officials remain firmly opposed. Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen reiterated that even a peace deal should not reopen the door to Russian gas imports.
Before the conflict, Russian pipeline gas accounted for over 40% of EU supplies but dropped to just 11% by 2024, following sanctions and the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines. Despite the official stance, EU member states still paid nearly €1.85 billion for Russian gas in December 2024, with pipeline and LNG imports reaching their highest levels since early 2023.
Austria, which relied on Russia for 80% of its gas until 2023, saw supplies cut when Ukraine halted transit via its pipelines. Hungary and Slovakia continue to resist moves to sanction Russian gas, as such decisions require unanimous EU approval. Hungarian leaders have labeled the proposed full phase-out of Russian gas by 2027 as “absolute insanity,” warning it could raise energy costs and harm national sovereignty.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
CommentsNo comment