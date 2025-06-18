CTS EVENTIM Launches Media House Dr Marc Schumacher Takes Over Development And Management (News With Additional Features)



CTS EVENTIM launches Media House – Dr Marc Schumacher takes over development and management Hamburg, 17 June 2025 – CTS EVENTIM, Europe's number one and the world's number two ticketing and live entertainment group, is establishing a dedicated Media House to unlock new potential in marketing, reach and content experience. As Senior Vice President EVENTIM Media House, the experienced brand and media manager Dr Marc Schumacher will lead the development and subsequent operations of the new unit from 1 July 2025. He will report to Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM. With the Media House, CTS EVENTIM introduces a new core unit where marketing expertise and media know-how will be consolidated under one roof. It will act as a creative hub, helping artists and promoters, among others, to achieve even greater reach and visibility through tailor-made marketing strategies. At the same time, fans can look forward to exclusive content and new formats. The Media House will furthermore play a key role in the continued development and internationalisation of the EVENTIM brand. After obtaining his degree in business administration, Dr Marc Schumacher began his professional career at fashion retailer Breuninger in 2001. At the same time, he completed his MBA and doctorate at the Leipzig Graduate School of Management before moving to the Tom Tailor Group in Hamburg as Chief Retail Officer in 2008. In 2015, he became managing director of brand and retail specialist LIGANOVA, where he was responsible for brands like Mercedes-Benz, Adidas, Nespresso and Chanel. In 2021, Dr Marc Schumacher was appointed CEO of AVANTGARDE, a brand experience agency whose clients include top brands such as Porsche, Bose and Lufthansa. Klaus-Peter Schulenberg , CEO, CTS EVENTIM: "I am very pleased to welcome Marc to CTS EVENTIM. By establishing the Media House, we are creating a new, strategically important unit that will further expand our marketing expertise and strengthen our market position in the long term. Marc brings extensive experience from leading companies and agencies, combining creative excellence with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. His expertise will be instrumental in driving the further development of our brand and significantly increasing EVENTIM's visibility in the cultural and social sphere." Dr Marc Schumacher : "I would like to thank Klaus and the Management Board for their trust and I am really looking forward to this exciting task. The Media House offers the opportunity to create excellent content and to draw on almost infinite possibilities. I am highly motivated to build a new team and establish a strong foundation for a great future together with my colleagues at EVENTIM." ABOUT CTS EVENTIM CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company's systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar's global rankings for 2024, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2024, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.8 billion across more than 25 countries. PRESS CONTACT Christian Colmorgen

