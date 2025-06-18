Azerbaijan's Baku Rolls Out Red Carpet For PABSEC Plenary Session

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 65th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (PABSEC) is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is attended by a large number of deputies and foreign guests, along with the chairpersons of parliaments of several countries.

The Chairperson of Azerbaijani Parliament and PABSEC Sahiba Gafarova is expected to deliver an opening speech at the session.

Meetings of several committees of the organization will be held within the framework of the event, including consideration of a number of organizational issues.

The session will discuss the topic of "Strengthening ties in the BSEC region, increasing mobility through the creation of smart and sustainable transport infrastructure" and adopt relevant decisions.

Within the framework of the event, the chairmanship of PABSEC will be transferred from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria.

The Organization of the Black Sea Economic collaboration (BSEC) is a regional international entity dedicated to multilateral political and economic efforts that promote collaboration, peace, stability, and prosperity in the Black Sea area. Its roots dates back to 25 June 1992, when Turkish President Turgut Özal and leaders from ten other nations convened in Istanbul to sign the Summit Declaration and the "Bosphorus Statement". The BSEC Headquarters, serving as the Permanent International Secretariat of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC PERMIS), was founded in March 1994 in Istanbul.