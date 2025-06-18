India enlarges its nuclear stockpile in 2024

India increased its nuclear weapons stockpile in 2024 and is actively advancing its missile and delivery capabilities, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). In its 2025 yearbook released on Monday, the independent research organization reported that India now possesses around 180 nuclear warheads, up from previous estimates, while neighboring Pakistan holds approximately 170.India has enhanced its nuclear triad—land, air, and sea-based delivery capabilities—by commissioning its second indigenous nuclear-powered submarine, the INS Arighaat, which is capable of launching strategic missiles from underwater.India’s stated nuclear doctrine, in place since 2003, maintains a "no first use" policy, declaring it will only retaliate with nuclear weapons in response to a nuclear attack on its territory or forces.Meanwhile, SIPRI noted that Pakistan is also working on expanding its arsenal by developing new delivery systems and producing more fissile material.Globally, Russia and the United States maintain the largest nuclear arsenals, with an estimated 5,459 and 5,177 warheads, respectively. The report also highlighted that global military spending saw its highest year-on-year increase in 2024 since the Cold War era.SIPRI observed that several countries—including Russia, China, India, Pakistan, and North Korea—are modernizing dual-capable missile systems, capable of carrying either nuclear or conventional warheads. China now has 600 nuclear warheads, 24 of which are ready for deployment, and is advancing technology to equip missiles with multiple warheads—a capability that India, Pakistan, and North Korea are also pursuing.

