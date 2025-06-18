Ibtechar Partners With AI Crafters To Accelerate AI Adoption In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Ibtechar, a leading innovation and capacity-building consultancy in Doha, yesterday announced a strategic two-year partnership with AI Crafters, a company dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence in professional environments. This collaboration will strengthen Ibtechar's current service offering by integrating AI-powered solutions, enabling organisations across Qatar to unlock the full potential of AI and implement it effectively to achieve their strategic goals.

The partnership comes at a critical moment, as organisations around the world – and in Qatar – face growing challenges in integrating AI into their operations. Recognising that large-scale AI adoption is a daunting prospect, Ibtechar and AI Crafters are joining forces to ease this transition for organisations in Qatar, offering comprehensive support from foundational training to custom AI-engineering solutions.

“The strategic implementation of artificial intelligence is driving transformation across economic and societal spheres,” said Eng. Nayef Al-Ibrahim, Co-founder and CEO of Ibtechar.“Our partnership with AI Crafters furthers our commitment to bringing world-class AI capabilities to Qatar. We're here to help organisations navigate AI adoption, develop new skills and capabilities, and build a resilient, future-ready workforce, contributing to Qatar's journey towards a more diversified and knowledge-based economy.”

Through this partnership, Ibtechar will integrate AI Crafters' solutions into its existing services, enabling it to deliver an expanded range of AI-powered interventions, including, AI upskilling through masterclasses, B2B corporate training, and specialised professional development courses designed to build capacity and advance AI skills within organisations; as well as tailored AI solutions through custom-built tools and experiences, such as the interactive AI Corner, supporting the strategic integration of AI into innovation labs and spaces.

“Qatar's commitment to innovation and AI makes it an inspiring place for us to contribute and grow,” added Morad El Mazyani, Co-founder and CEO of AI Crafters.

“This pivotal partnership with Ibtechar allows us to bring our expertise to a market that is actively embracing AI transformation and to support the country's broader innovation agenda.”

The joint initiative directly supports Qatar's ambitious vision to transition into a diversified, knowledge-based economy, integrating AI into all sectors of life, governance, and business, as outlined in the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy and in line with the National Vision 2030.