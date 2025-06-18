Barzan University College To Pioneer Industry-Aligned, Tech-Driven Learning In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vice Chairman of Barzan University College (BUC) Dr. Hassan Al-Derham has said that BUC will empower the next generation with knowledge, skills, and global perspectives that not only elevate their careers but also advance Qatar's long-term vision for innovation and leadership.

Dr. Al-Derham further said that BUC is positioned as a regional hub for Australian higher education - offering global degrees, regional relevance, and a multicultural campus experience.

BUC, Qatar's first Australian higher education institution, is leading the way in offering Australian education across borders, making global education more accessible and relevant to local industry needs.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, Dr. Al Derham, a leading academic of the country and former President of Qatar University, said BUC was born from the belief that world-class opportunities should be borderless.“By partnering with Swinburne University of Technology, Australia, we've created a gateway for students to gain globally recognised qualifications, right here in Doha.” To a question about tailoring of academic programmes as per Qatar's needs, Dr. Al-Derham said:“BUC combines Swinburne's tech-rich, project-based approach with regional insight. All programmes are adapted to meet local workforce demands, in areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and business innovation - creating graduates who are job-ready from day one.” BUC is all set to welcome its first students in October 2025 offering Swinburne Foundation Program, Undergraduate Degrees and Postgraduate Degrees.



The BUC Vice Chairman told The Peninsula that Swinburne Foundation Program is designed for school leavers, O-Level/IGCSE graduates, and international students.“The Swinburne Foundation Program provides guaranteed entry into Swinburne undergraduate degrees. The Swinburne Foundation Program delivers discipline areas including Business; IT & Computing; and Engineering.” He said that BUC also offers internationally accredited undergraduate programmes aligned with industry standards and global rankings in Computer Science (Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence); Business (Management, Finance, HRM, Marketing); and Engineering (Civil).

BUC also offers Master of Cyber Security, addressing the“growing need for cybersecurity leaders equipped with cutting-edge knowledge” in ethical hacking, AI security, cloud protection, and risk management.

Swinburne University of Technology is a globally recognised institution known for innovation, research excellence, and industry engagement. Located in Australia, it offers cutting-edge programmes in technology, business, and design. Swinburne empowers students with real-world skills, strong academic foundations, and global opportunities to thrive in an evolving, tech-driven world.

Responding to another question about possible challenges in attracting faculty and students, Dr. Al-Derham said:“With any ambitious launch, finding the right talent - both academic and student - is a key challenge and opportunity. We're attracting globally experienced faculty who are passionate about innovation and shaping the next generation of leaders.”

“And while we're deeply rooted in Qatar's vision, our doors are open to students across the GCC and beyond. BUC is positioned as a regional hub for Australian higher education - offering global degrees, regional relevance, and a multicultural campus experience.”

He noted,“Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, BUC supports human capital development across key sectors. Its programmes nurture critical thinkers, innovators, and future-ready professionals who will help drive a diversified, knowledge-based economy.”

Dr. Al-Derham said BUC follows Swinburne's global academic framework - ensuring curriculum parity, quality assurance, and degree recognition identical to that of students in Australia.

“This guarantees consistency in graduate outcomes. BUC is also monitored by Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) to ensure local regulatory compliance and quality standards.” When asked about future for this Qatar–Australia partnership, he replied:“We are creating a vibrant Australia–Qatar ecosystem, using education to build a bridge linking academia, industry, and government through real-world case studies and applied learning partnerships that prepare students to drive innovation across a global economy.”

“The next decade will also see deeper collaboration in areas like smart tech, sustainability, and digital innovation. Student mobility, joint projects, and a growing alumni network will shape BUC into a beacon for regional excellence.” Barzan University College (BUC) is Qatar's first Australian higher education provider, pioneering a transformative approach to academic excellence, industry integration, and student success, BUC says on its official website.

As Qatar moves towards a diversified knowledge economy under Qatar National Vision 2030, BUC bridges global education and regional aspirations, delivering globally recognised Australian qualifications that equip students with future-ready skills, leadership capabilities, and an entrepreneurial mindset.

