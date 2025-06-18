403
Medvedev labels G7 as ‘dead club’
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has dismissed the G7 as obsolete and ineffective, saying it no longer plays a meaningful role in solving global problems. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Medvedev praised US President Donald Trump’s conduct at the recent G7 summit in Canada, applauding his early departure and criticism of the group.
“Well done!” Medvedev wrote, noting that Trump “scolded” the European leaders for expelling Russia, refused to entertain additional sanctions, and walked out of the summit.
During the meeting, Trump reportedly argued that Russia’s exclusion from what used to be the G8 was a strategic error, suggesting that including Moscow could have helped prevent the Ukraine conflict. “You talk about Russia constantly, and [President Vladimir Putin] isn’t even at the table,” Trump said, implying that excluding Russia only complicates matters.
The US president cut his trip short, skipping a scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to deal with escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Trump also expressed skepticism over new sanctions on Russia, stating they are financially burdensome for the US and suggesting the EU should take the lead.
Medvedev, now deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, criticized the G7 as having been ineffective even during his own participation between 2008 and 2012, describing the members as “zombies.”
Trump has previously said he would like to see Russia return to the group. The Kremlin echoed similar sentiments earlier this year, declaring the G7 outdated and highlighting the G20— which includes major developing economies like China, India, and Brazil— as a more relevant platform.
The G7, formed in the 1970s, includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US, and the UK. Russia was part of the bloc from 1998 until its suspension in 2014. The G20, which was established in 1999, includes 19 major economies plus the EU and African Union.
