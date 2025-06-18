Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Australia, EU Agree on New Security Pact

Australia, EU Agree on New Security Pact


2025-06-18 02:43:31
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Wednesday that he has reached an understanding with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa to begin talks on a new security and defense arrangement.

This development was revealed following a trilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the Group of 7 (G7) summit, hosted in the scenic mountain town of Kananaskis, located in Alberta, Canada.

"Australia is deepening our trade, security and defense ties with the EU. Today we've agreed to negotiate a Security and Defense Partnership. This will be a framework for our current and growing collaboration in areas like defense industry, cyber, and counter-terrorism," Albanese stated on X.

In addition to the defense agreement, he emphasized the revival of discussions for a Free Trade Agreement.

"And we’re resuming negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement, which will mean more jobs in Australia and Europe," he added, pointing to the potential economic benefits for both regions.

Albanese also mentioned holding a separate meeting with key members of US President Donald Trump’s senior economic staff, during which they explored avenues to enhance economic cooperation between their nations.

MENAFN18062025000045017167ID1109688418

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search