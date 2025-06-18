403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australia, EU Agree on New Security Pact
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Wednesday that he has reached an understanding with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa to begin talks on a new security and defense arrangement.
This development was revealed following a trilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the Group of 7 (G7) summit, hosted in the scenic mountain town of Kananaskis, located in Alberta, Canada.
"Australia is deepening our trade, security and defense ties with the EU. Today we've agreed to negotiate a Security and Defense Partnership. This will be a framework for our current and growing collaboration in areas like defense industry, cyber, and counter-terrorism," Albanese stated on X.
In addition to the defense agreement, he emphasized the revival of discussions for a Free Trade Agreement.
"And we’re resuming negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement, which will mean more jobs in Australia and Europe," he added, pointing to the potential economic benefits for both regions.
Albanese also mentioned holding a separate meeting with key members of US President Donald Trump’s senior economic staff, during which they explored avenues to enhance economic cooperation between their nations.
This development was revealed following a trilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the Group of 7 (G7) summit, hosted in the scenic mountain town of Kananaskis, located in Alberta, Canada.
"Australia is deepening our trade, security and defense ties with the EU. Today we've agreed to negotiate a Security and Defense Partnership. This will be a framework for our current and growing collaboration in areas like defense industry, cyber, and counter-terrorism," Albanese stated on X.
In addition to the defense agreement, he emphasized the revival of discussions for a Free Trade Agreement.
"And we’re resuming negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement, which will mean more jobs in Australia and Europe," he added, pointing to the potential economic benefits for both regions.
Albanese also mentioned holding a separate meeting with key members of US President Donald Trump’s senior economic staff, during which they explored avenues to enhance economic cooperation between their nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment