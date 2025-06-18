Karnataka Rain Alert: Heavy Rain Triggers Dam Overflows, Flooding, And Landslides

Bengaluru: Heavy monsoon rains have been pounding Kodagu, Malnad, and coastal Karnataka, significantly increasing the inflow into major rivers and reservoirs. The Linganamakki dam in Shivamogga district received 3.5 feet of water in a single day, while the KRS dam water level has risen to 111 feet. The bathing ghat in Bhagamandala, Kodagu, is now submerged.

Rising water levels in major dams

Due to continuous rainfall in Kodagu, the Triveni Sangam bathing ghat and the adjacent park in Bhagamandala are submerged. The Harangi reservoir is releasing 18,000 cusecs of water. The Kanive hanging bridge has been temporarily shut for safety. The water level at the KRS dam has reached 111 feet, just below its maximum of 124.80 feet, with an inflow of 16,000 cusecs.

The Narayanapura dam in Yadgir district is discharging 25,000 cusecs of water through six gates into the Krishna River. In Chikkamagaluru, the Tunga, Bhadra, and Hemavati rivers are overflowing. The scenic Hebbe Falls is gushing dramatically from a height of 80 feet, attracting many tourists.

With rains continuing in Wayanad, Kerala, the water level in the Kabini reservoir has risen to 2279.56 feet (maximum level 2284). 10,000 cusecs of water are being released from the reservoir.

Rising rivers affect Maharashtra-Karnataka border areas

Heavy rain in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra has caused the Krishna, Dudhganga, Vedganga, and Hiranyakeshi rivers to swell. The Krishna River's inflow has reached 50,000 cusecs. Six low-level bridges in the Chikodi subdivision, connecting 12 villages, are submerged.

All 22 crest gates of the Tunga reservoir near Gajanur in Shivamogga taluk have been opened. The Linganamakki reservoir rose by 3.5 feet in one day, and the famed Jog Falls is now in full spate. Continuous rain in Mangaluru has led to flooding, submerging the famous Madhur Sree Siddhivinayaka Temple in neighbouring Kasaragod.

In Kundapura, residents of six flooded houses have been evacuated. Authorities have issued warnings about strong sea winds and waves, advising coastal residents to stay ashore.

Landslides and infrastructure damage reported

In Ballige village, Mudigere taluk (Chikkamagaluru), five families were evacuated due to a landslide. In Kanchikal Durga, a woman sustained injuries after a tree branch fell on her.

Traffic was disrupted on National Highway 75 in Sakleshpur taluk when a massive tree fell on the Shiradi Ghat stretch near Doddaptaplu. In Kannur Dayambu on the outskirts of Mangaluru, a hill collapsed onto a house, damaging four homes. Over 50 houses at the base of the hill remain at risk.

In Hassan taluk, a significant landslide occurred in Kundagal village under the Aramane Grama Panchayat. In Uttara Kannada, a tree fell on the Navalagunda–Banavasi–Mogavalli state highway, blocking traffic.

Injuries and damages across districts

In Ballari taluk, the roof of a classroom at the Government Senior Primary School in Siravara village collapsed, injuring a third-grade student, Somanlingappa. Across Udupi, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru districts, over 260 houses have been damaged due to relentless rainfall.