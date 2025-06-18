Global Inclusive Growth Summit: Unlocking Opportunity
A special announcement from the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth signals the power of cross-border partnerships. It features H.E. Salman Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, and Shamina Singh, president and founder of the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth.
Speakers
H.E. Salman Al Khalifa, Minister of finance and national economy, Kingdom of Bahrain
Shamina Singh, Founder & president, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth
To view all the 2025 Summit sessions, visit the page here .
About the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth
The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth advances equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world. The Center leverages Mastercard's core assets and competencies, including data insights, expertise, and technology, while administering the philanthropic Mastercard Impact Fund, to produce independent research, scale global programs and empower a community of thinkers, leaders and doers on the front lines of inclusive growth. For more information and to receive its latest insights, follow the Center on LinkedIn and subscribe to its newsletter .
