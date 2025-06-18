403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Merz Warns of Severe Consequences for Iran
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz delivered a grave caution to Iran on Tuesday, stressing that its resistance to reengaging in diplomatic dialogue could result in the “complete destruction” of its nuclear program.
Speaking during an interview with a German public broadcaster on the second day of the G7 summit in Canada, Merz expressed serious concerns over Tehran’s continued defiance and its implications for regional and global stability.
He emphasized that US President Donald Trump is weighing the option of joining Israel’s military operations against Iran.
“If the regime were willing to return to the negotiating table, then there would be no need for further military intervention. If not, then the complete destruction of Iran's nuclear weapons program may be on the agenda,” he stated.
Merz underlined the limitations of Israel’s military capabilities, adding, “And the Israeli army obviously cannot accomplish that because it lacks the necessary weapons, which the Americans do,” suggesting that Washington could take direct military action if diplomatic avenues collapse.
He further remarked that the Trump administration’s decision might be revealed “over the course of the day.”
In his most forceful condemnation of Tehran to date, the chancellor asserted that Iran’s nuclear ambitions, military activities, and international policies constitute dangers not only for Israel but also for broader regions including the Middle East and Europe.
When questioned by the interviewer whether Israel was doing the “dirty work” through its aerial attacks on Iran, Merz acknowledged the characterization.
Speaking during an interview with a German public broadcaster on the second day of the G7 summit in Canada, Merz expressed serious concerns over Tehran’s continued defiance and its implications for regional and global stability.
He emphasized that US President Donald Trump is weighing the option of joining Israel’s military operations against Iran.
“If the regime were willing to return to the negotiating table, then there would be no need for further military intervention. If not, then the complete destruction of Iran's nuclear weapons program may be on the agenda,” he stated.
Merz underlined the limitations of Israel’s military capabilities, adding, “And the Israeli army obviously cannot accomplish that because it lacks the necessary weapons, which the Americans do,” suggesting that Washington could take direct military action if diplomatic avenues collapse.
He further remarked that the Trump administration’s decision might be revealed “over the course of the day.”
In his most forceful condemnation of Tehran to date, the chancellor asserted that Iran’s nuclear ambitions, military activities, and international policies constitute dangers not only for Israel but also for broader regions including the Middle East and Europe.
When questioned by the interviewer whether Israel was doing the “dirty work” through its aerial attacks on Iran, Merz acknowledged the characterization.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment