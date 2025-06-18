Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Waives Overstay Fines For Iranian Residents, Visitors

UAE Waives Overstay Fines For Iranian Residents, Visitors


2025-06-18 12:23:34
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that Iranian citizens currently in the country, whether residents or visitors, will not be penalized for overstaying their visas, as reported by the Emirates News Agency-WAM.

This is in line with the directives of HH President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and enacted by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), due to the "exceptional circumstances in the region."

“This measure is a direct response to the exceptional circumstances in the region, aiming to alleviate the burden on individuals who have been unable to return to Iran due to airspace closures and flight suspensions," said the announcement.

Those eligible should apply via the ICP's Smart Services Platform or visit any Customer Happiness Centre to benefit from the exemption.

MENAFN18062025000063011010ID1109687716

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search