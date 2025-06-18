UAE Waives Overstay Fines For Iranian Residents, Visitors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that Iranian citizens currently in the country, whether residents or visitors, will not be penalized for overstaying their visas, as reported by the Emirates News Agency-WAM.

This is in line with the directives of HH President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and enacted by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), due to the "exceptional circumstances in the region."

“This measure is a direct response to the exceptional circumstances in the region, aiming to alleviate the burden on individuals who have been unable to return to Iran due to airspace closures and flight suspensions," said the announcement.

Those eligible should apply via the ICP's Smart Services Platform or visit any Customer Happiness Centre to benefit from the exemption.