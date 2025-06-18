A Sea Of Purple: China's Lavender Fields In Full Bloom

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Every June, Huocheng County in China's Xinjiang region transforms into a breathtaking sea of purple as vast lavender fields burst into full bloom.



(Photo by Xinhua/Ding Lei)



(Photo by Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Stretching as far as the eye can see, these fragrant fields invite tourists and visitors with their vibrant hues and soothing scent, supporting not just local tourism but also boosting the income of farmers.

(Photo by Xinhua/Ding Lei)



(Photo by Xinhua/Ding Lei)