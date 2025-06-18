Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait's EPA Committed To Protecting Resources, Enhancing Sustainbility - Official


2025-06-18 12:22:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Zahraa Al-Kathemi
KUWAIT, June 17 (KUNA) -- Environment Public Authority (EPA) Acting Chief Nouf Behbehani affirmed on Tuesday the authority's commitment to protecting natural resources and enhancing environmental sustainability through effective projects.
Behbehani told KUNA, on the occasion of the World Day to Combat Desertification, that EPA is keen on addressing desertification as one of the most prominent environmental challenges in the region due to its direct impact on food security, ecosystem stability and quality of life.
She added that the authority works through awareness programs to encourage rational land use practices, as well as supporting local and international efforts to combat desertification and mitigate the effects of climate change.
She explained that one of the most prominent environmental initiatives implemented by the authority is the mangrove planting project in the Jahra Nature Reserve, calling it a qualitative step in enhancing coastal vegetation cover.
For his part, Chief of Kuwait Geosciences Society Dr. Mubarak Al-Hajri told KUNA that Kuwait is one of the Gulf countries' most affected by dust storms, according to UN studies.
Al-Hajri added that this year's World Day to Combat Desertification theme focuses on the goal of restoring 15 million square kilometers.
He noted that desertification and dust storms not only threaten the environment, but also negatively impact human health and the economy.
He pointed out the importance of spreading awareness through community participation and encouraging individuals and institutions to participate in afforestation, resource management, and monitoring degradation, as well as investing in research and innovation. (end)
