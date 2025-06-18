Advanced Water Rebrands To Keep Up With Changing Office Culture And Cleaner Hydration Needs

MENAFN - GetNews)



Advanced Refreshments has rebranded as Advanced Water, shifting its focus toward modern hydration systems for offices in NC, SC, MI, and FL as more companies prioritize employee wellness and sustainability.

Advanced Water , previously known as Advanced Refreshments, is stepping into a new chapter. The company has officially rebranded to align its name with what it actually does best: helping businesses provide cleaner, better-tasting water through premium systems.

From its home base in Concord, North Carolina, Advanced Water now supports clients across four states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, and Florida. They install and service a range of commercial hydration machines that replace outdated bottled coolers with smarter, touchless options. Some models even serve sparkling or flavored water on tap.

“Our clients wanted something simple, reliable, and good for the team,” said Kirk Beermann, Founder and CEO.“We're not trying to sell bells and whistles. We're here to make hydration easy for the office, without all the plastic or delivery headaches.”

One standout is the Bevi 2.0 Sparkling Water Dispenser. It's fully customizable and lets employees choose their water still, bubbly, or flavored, all from a clean digital interface. It's becoming a common sight in break rooms, replacing cans and bottles that often go to waste.

More businesses are making moves like this. According to Verified Market Research, the global market for commercial water dispensers is expected to grow at a 7.8% annual rate through 2030. With hybrid work normalizing, teams want healthier office perks that feel modern but low-maintenance.

Advanced Water doesn't market itself as a sustainability company, but many of its clients care about reducing waste. Switching to point-of-use filtration systems helps eliminate plastic bottle use and cuts down on delivery emissions. For companies working toward ESG or LEED targets, it's a straightforward upgrade.

The company works with co-working hubs, medical clinics, hotels, and office campuses. Every machine is installed and supported by the internal team, so clients don't need to worry about third-party service calls or delays.

What's changing isn't just the name. Office culture is shifting too. People want water that's clean and reliable. They also want better choices without cluttering the kitchen with disposable bottles. Employers want a system that works in the background and doesn't break the budget.

Advanced Water saw the shift and decided to meet it head-on. The new name reflects a more focused identity, but the mission remains the same: make hydration easier, cleaner, and better for the workplace.

About Advanced Water

Advanced Water is a commercial hydration company based in Concord, NC. Serving businesses in North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, and Florida, the company installs and maintains filtered water, ice, and sparkling systems that support workplace wellness and reduce waste.