Diverse Logistics & Distribution Acquires Massiano Logistics

MENAFN - GetNews)Diverse Logistics, a leading third-party final mile logistics firm specializing in the delivery and installation of big-and-bulky freight, has acquired Massiano Logistics.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Massiano Logistics specializes in white glove delivery, warehousing, and distribution of heavy goods, with long-standing expertise in high-quality furniture. Operating a non-asset network of delivery teams from facilities in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and New Jersey, Massiano serves a diverse client base including 3PLs, furniture retailers, and designers. The acquisition further expands Diverse's growing network of distribution facilities which enable the company to provide both dedicated and co-mingled solutions to its clients.







“We are very excited about the merging of Massiano Logistics into the Diverse family,” said John Ruskai, CEO of Diverse.“Massiano and their founder Alex Rodriguez bring world-class experience and knowledge to our big & bulky final mile delivery network, and we believe will be significant contributors to Diverse's future growth and success. Our customers deserve our best support and best-in-class service.”

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for Massiano Logistics as we team up with Diverse,” said Alex Massiano, Founder & CEO of Massiano Logistics.“I'm looking forward to leveraging our collective expertise and resources to scale our current regional footprint nationally with even more efficient and reliable services to our customers.

Diverse Logistics

Founded originally in 1998 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Diverse Logistics & Distribution is a leading 3PL provider of final mile delivery and installation services for big-and-bulky items. The company's non-asset logistics solution offers over 500 local delivery teams and a growing network of warehousing and cross-dock facilities. Diverse offers logistics services of everyday household goods such as appliances, electronics, furniture, mattresses, fitness equipment, etc.

Diverse Logistics & Distribution is a trend setting organization and truly is“Driving it Home.”

For further information please visit DiverseLogistics .