Transportation Uncertainty Demands Action: Info-Tech Research Group Helps Cios Lead Through Logistics Disruption With New Resource

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In response to growing instability in transportation and logistics, Info-Tech Research Group has released a research-backed framework designed to help sector CIOs take decisive action. The newly published blueprint offers a step-by-step approach for identifying operational risks, evaluating IT capacity, and building business continuity plans that stand up to ongoing disruption. With many organizations stalled by uncertainty, the firm highlights the risks of inaction and explains the opportunity for IT leaders to provide clarity and direction in its new resource Keep Transportation Operations Moving in a Shifting Market .

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Transportation and logistics leaders are being pushed to their limits as driver shortages, rising tariffs, and unpredictable demands continue to disrupt day-to-day operations. Global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group explains in a newly published resource that with pressure mounting, relying on outdated processes is no longer an option. Info-Tech advises IT leaders that to stay resilient and responsive, organizations need strategies that are flexible, forward-looking, and rooted in strong IT direction. To support this shift, Info-Tech's blueprint, Keep Transportation Operations Moving in a Shifting Market , provides practical guidance to help CIOs navigate volatility and keep goods moving.

Info-Tech Research Group's blueprint, Keep Transportation Operations Moving in a Shifting Market, outlines a four-step framework that empowers CIOs to lead through disruption with clarity and confidence. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"Uncertainty in transportation and logistics has left many hesitant, delaying decisions while waiting for direction," says Evan Garland , research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group . "But waiting is not a strategy, and inaction carries significant risks. Those who step forward with solutions become the steady hand their organization can rely on."

The firm's newly published research insights reveal a growing set of challenges facing logistics operations, including rising costs, unpredictable business patterns, stalled contract renewals, and concerns about a possible recession. These issues require a more strategic and technology-enabled response. Info-Tech recommends that CIOs must assess their IT capabilities to address escalating risks and enhance system resilience. Just as critical is the need to establish well-structured business continuity plans that support operations and ensure consistent value delivery through shifting conditions.

A Four-Step Framework for CIOs

To help organizations move from reactive to prepared, Info-Tech's blueprint, Keep Transportation Operations Moving in a Shifting Market also outlines a four-step framework that empowers CIOs to lead through disruption with clarity and confidence. The four steps include:

Identifying and evaluating key risks to operations and understanding their potential impact.Reviewing IT capacity and making targeted improvements to support resilience.Creating detailed continuity plans to maintain operations and deliver value under pressure.Executing those plans with clear communication and ongoing feedback to adapt as needed.

With this resource, Info-Tech provides a clear and actionable strategy for CIOs navigating a rapidly changing logistics environment. By aligning IT capabilities with operational priorities, leaders can help their organizations remain stable, agile, and ready for what comes next.

