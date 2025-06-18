Sri Lankan Embassy In Iran Relocated From Tehran
Herath said, the embassy will be relocated to another area in Iran and will continue its operations.
He said, about 20,000 Sri Lankans are currently living in Israel, along with 35 in Iran. Four Sri Lankans in Israel have been injured as a result of the conflict.
The minister added that, the government has suspended the deployment of Sri Lankan workers to Israel. Workers who are in Sri Lanka on vacation have been advised to remain in the country until the situation improves, he said.– NNN-XINHUA
