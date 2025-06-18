At G7 Summit, PM Modi's Stern Message Against Pakistan 'If Any Country Supports Terrorism, It Will Pay The Price'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 18 reiterated India's stand against terrorism while thanking global leaders for condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, the Ministry of External Affairs said in its update on the prime minister's participation at the Outreach Session on Energy Security at the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

In his address at the session, PM Modi also urged the leaders to galvanise global action against terrorism and underlined the need to take strict action against those who promote and support terrorism, the Ministry said in a statement.

"For global peace and prosperity, our thought and policy must be clear – if any country supports terrorism, it will have to pay the price for it," the MEA quoted PM Modi as saying without naming Pakistan.

The G7 summit was the first multilateral event attended by Modi after the conclusion of Operation Sindoor – India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan last month, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in the popular hill station of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address at the Outreach Summit, PM highlighted the need to ensure energy security for all through a sustainable and green pathway and elaborated upon India's global initiatives such as ISA, CDRI and the Global Biofuels Alliance , towards this objective.

'Global South countries suffer the most'

Calling for attention to the concerns and priorities of the Global South, PM Modi noted that India took it as its responsibility to bring the voice of the Global South to the world stage.

"Unfortunately, the Global South countries suffer the most from uncertainty and conflicts. They are the first to be hit by crises related to food, fuel, fertilizer, and finance. India considers it its responsibility to bring the priorities and concerns of the Global South to the world stage,"

The PM also highlighted India's experience in democratising the use of technology and its human-centric approach to deploying it. The MEA said he called for addressing global governance issues to tackle concerns about AI and promote innovation in the field.

Met 9 leaders

Modi met with nine global leaders within ten hours in Canada . During the meetings, he discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade and the economy.

Among the leaders that he met were his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer , Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

PM Modi left for Croatia, the third and final stop of his three-nation tour, after concluding his 'productive' visit to Canada.

"Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to theCanadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit, which witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. We remaincommitted to furthering global peace, prosperity and sustainability," he said in a post on X on June 18.



