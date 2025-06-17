Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

QUADIENT SA: Availability Of The Share Buyback Program Description


2025-06-17 11:46:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, June 17, 2025

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) announces the availability of the description of its share buyback program, launched by the Board of Directors on June 13, 2025, following the authorization granted by the Ordinary General Meeting held on June 13, 2025 (17th resolution).

This description has been prepared in compliance with the provisions of Articles 241-1 et seq. of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Articles L. 22-10-62 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, as well as the provisions of European Regulation No. 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052.

This document can be consulted on the Company's investor relations website ( ).

For more information, please contact:

Anne-Sophie Jugean, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 24
...
...

Or visit our website:

Attachment

  • PDF

MENAFN17062025004107003653ID1109686522

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search