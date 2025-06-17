Where: Arizona State Senate Majority Caucus Room Northwest Corner of Jefferson St. & 17th Ave., Phoenix

For additional press conference details, contact: Kim Quintero, Director of Communications for Arizona Senate Republicans

[email protected]

Key findings to be presented include:



AHCCCS conducted asset verifications for only 23% of Arizona's 388,000 Aged, Blind, and Disabled (ABD) Medicaid enrollees.

Evidence showing more than 20,000 recipients who don't financially qualify, illegally enrolled in Arizona Medicaid, costing taxpayers approximately $6 billion annually.

Federal data revealing 49,084 individuals simultaneously receiving public assistance in Arizona and at least one additional state. Significant concerns regarding accountability and management practices under the AZ administration.

"The #MedicaidMillionaires Scandal in Arizona demands immediate accountability and comprehensive reform," said Senate Majority Leader Janae Shamp. "We will no longer tolerate millionaires exploiting Medicaid resources intended to serve Arizona's most vulnerable citizens."

"The leadership demonstrated by Senator champ unveils even more about the #medicaidmillionaires scandal. Says, Shannon Burns, Senior Advisor to Patient First Coalition "Patient First Coalition calls on the Congressional budget office to immediately review and rescore the savings attributed to the lack of asset verification of Medicaid rolls nationwide. Patient First coalition strongly believes that over 200 billion dollars a year will be saved in president Trump's big beautiful bill if the CBO correctly scores these reductions."

The Patient First Coalition emphasizes the critical need for immediate reforms to protect taxpayer resources and maintain the integrity of Medicaid programs.

This press conference will provide essential insights into urgent legislative and administrative actions necessary to address and halt this severe misuse of taxpayer funds.

About Patient First Coalition:

The Patient First Coalition proudly champions President Trump's Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Agenda, advocating for healthcare reforms that prioritize affordability, transparency, and individual freedoms. The Coalition will host its inaugural national conference, **Healthy America 2025 **HealthyAmerica2025 , from July 23-25 in Washington, D.C., uniting policy leaders, healthcare experts, and grassroots advocates to advance President Trump's MAHA Agenda. The Patient First Coalition is a collective of organizations comprising hundreds of the nation's leading health and wellness experts. Through more than 45 committees, the coalition provides a unified voice and delivers impactful programming-including state chapters and targeted Community Days events. For additional information, visit

For press inquiries: Matt Mackowiak

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (512) 423-6116

Patient First Coalition

Championing The Trump MAHA Agenda

Website: Patient First Coalition