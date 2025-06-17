Hola Prime Enhances Trader Edge With Powerful FX Replay Backtesting Tool

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hola Prime , a leading proprietary trading firm recognized for its transparent, trader-first approach, has announced its partnership with FX Replay, offering traders access to one of the most advanced backtesting and market simulation tools available today.





This new feature allows traders worldwide to replay historical market data in real-time conditions, providing a unique opportunity to refine strategies, improve execution, and build confidence - all without risking real capital.

In trading, experience and practice are critical to success, but these often come at a high cost and require significant time. Somesh Kapuria, CEO of Hola Prime, emphasized the transformative potential of FX Replay, stating, "FX Replay is a powerful step forward for our traders. In trading, experience is the greatest teacher, but it's often expensive and slow to gain. FX Replay compresses years of experience into weeks of hands-on practice, allowing traders to sharpen their edge before risking real capital. We are committed to providing every trader with the tools to succeed, and this partnership is a natural extension of that vision."

Sumedha Sharma, CFO of Hola Prime , highlighted the key features and practical benefits of FX Replay. She explained that the tool allows traders to slow down or speed up market action, rewind to crucial moments, and repeatedly test trade setups under varying conditions. For example, a trader who wants to master a breakout strategy can replay multiple historical breakout scenarios at different speeds to observe price behavior closely and refine entry and exit timing. Similarly, a scalper can simulate fast-paced market conditions repeatedly to improve reaction times and decision-making accuracy without the pressure of live trading. This hands-on, flexible approach helps traders understand the nuances of risk management, position sizing, and strategy robustness in a risk-free environment.

Hola Prime's FX Replay supports a wide range of assets, matching the firm's diverse market offerings. This broad applicability allows traders to experiment with different instruments and timeframes, enhancing their overall market adaptability.

To mark this launch, Hola Prime is providing special offers on FX Replay access bundled with challenges, encouraging traders to leverage this powerful learning tool as part of their journey to consistent profitability. Traders buying challenges between $10,000 and $50,000 will receive 50% off on FX Replay access for a month, while those purchasing accounts of $100,000 or more will get FX Replay access completely free for a month.

Hola Prime continues to lead the proprietary trading industry by prioritizing speed, transparency, and innovation. The firm's offering of FX Replay further cements its reputation for creating a comprehensive ecosystem designed to enhance trader success through education, technology, and support.

