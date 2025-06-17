Dialbox Launches As Canada's First AI-Powered Voice Answering Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 24/7 Reception Built for Canadian Service Businesses

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dialbox, Canada's first fully bilingual AI voice receptionist, launches today to help Canadian businesses instantly turn incoming calls into booked appointments and captured leads. Dialbox ensures no call goes unanswered, answering on the first ring, capturing leads, booking appointments, and increasing sales, all while maintaining PIPEDA compliance and local data residency.

24/7 Voice Answering: No hold queues, no missed leads, even after hours or on holidays.

Bilingual & Multilingual: Speaks English and French fluently.

Lead Capture & Bookings: Schedules and reschedules appointments, collects caller info, and integrates with calendars and CRMs.

Call Intelligence: Automatically generates call recordings, transcripts, and summaries. Simple Pricing: Starts at $69/month with 25 free minutes, scalable plans available for growing teams , and no hidden fees.



Designed for Different Industries from Trades to Tech

Dialbox works for a range of sectors, from trades like plumbing and HVAC to IT, wellness, and professional services. It intelligently captures industry-specific caller details and escalates high-priority calls when needed. Each deployment is tailored to meet the communication needs of that specific industry.

Why Now? Why Dialbox?

Up to 80% of callers hang up on voicemail, costing businesses leads and revenue. Human receptionists are costly and inconsistent. Dialbox offers a cost-effective, always-on solution, with some users seeing ROI within their first month.

Available Now Launch Offers

Businesses across Canada can start today-no credit card required. Get:



25 free minutes Easy 5-minute setup: train AI, forward your number, and go live in minutes



With affordable pricing tiers and enterprise-grade options, including advanced integrations, dedicated support, Dialbox caters to businesses of all sizes.

Founder & CEO Mike Dawson says:

“Dialbox is transforming how Canadian small businesses manage phone calls. Instead of losing valuable leads to voicemail, businesses can now leverage AI to engage every caller instantly and professionally. It's efficient, affordable, and delivers immediate value for both businesses and their customers.”

About Dialbox

Founded in 2025, Dialbox is headquartered in Toronto and is the first AI voice receptionist specifically engineered for the Canadian market. Offering bilingual support, 24/7 availability, PIPEDA-compliant privacy, and seamless integrations, Dialbox transforms missed calls into business opportunities.

CONTACT: Media Contact Mike Dawson, Founder Dialbox Inc. Email: ... Phone: 647-294-4448