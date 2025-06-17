Xtramath Partners With Legends Of Learning To Enhance Math Practice With Engaging Game-Based Learning

XtraMath

Legends of Learning

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- XtraMath , a non-profit that provides daily math fact fluency practice for over 6 million students annually, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Legends of Learning , the leading experts in game-based learning. XtraMath students have already spent over 1.5 billion minutes practicing math during this school year. This collaboration offers XtraMath students a place in Awakening, a safe and ad-free gaming environment designed to make math learning more fun, engaging, and effective for students.Level Up XtraMath Practice with AwakeningWith the new integration, after completing their personalized math fact practice sessions in XtraMath, students can seamlessly transition into Awakening. In this vibrant platform, learners can customize their avatars, extend their math fact practice sessions, embark on exciting math and science-themed adventures, and earn rewards for engaging in a variety of curriculum-aligned games. This partnership not only extends learning time but also enhances student motivation and confidence.Key Features of the Partnership:.Extended Learning Opportunities: By bridging practice with play, students are encouraged to engage in math learning for longer periods, fostering a deeper understanding of math concepts..Engaging Game-Based Learning: Awakening offers a collection of Math and Science games that reinforce mathematical concepts through interactive play..Safe and Ad-Free Environment: Parents and educators can trust that students are learning in a secure space without distractions from advertisements..Reward Systems and Customization: Students can create and personalize their avatars while earning rewards that recognize their curricular progress and achievements.“We are excited to collaborate with Legends of Learning to bring fun math games to our students,” said Roy King, Executive Director of XtraMath.“Awakening represents a unique approach to making math practice effective and something that children look forward to. We are thrilled to partner with XtraMath to elevate students' math proficiency and enrich their educational journey. This collaboration pairs XtraMath's trusted, personalized daily practice with our rigorous, game-based learning platform. By bringing these strengths together, we are empowering educators and inspiring students to develop their essential math skills, both inside and outside the classroom," said Vadim Polikov, CEO of Legends of Learning.About XtraMath: XtraMath is dedicated to helping all students develop math fact fluency. Through daily, personalized practice for students and progress reports for Teachers, XtraMath empowers students to achieve greater success and confidence in math.About Legends of Learning: Legends of Learning creates high-quality educational games that make learning engaging and effective. Their expertise in game-based learning has transformed classrooms by integrating fun, interactive experiences that reinforce academic concepts.

Roy King



+1 805-619-8720

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.