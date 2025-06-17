2025 Rome Design Awards Announces Season 1 Winners, Celebrating Global Design Excellence

2025 Rome Design Awards S1 Full Results Announced

2025 Rome Design Awards S2 Calling for Entries

IAA proudly announces the winners of the 2025 Rome Design Awards: Season 1, honouring the most innovative and impactful design projects from around the globe.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) proudly announces the winners of the 2025 Rome Design Awards : Season 1, honouring the most innovative and impactful design projects from around the globe. With over 800 exceptional entries spanning 25 countries, including the United States, China, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, and beyond, this debut season set a new benchmark for recognising ground-breaking designs across six major categories: Interior, Architectural, Product, Lighting, Packaging, and Furniture Design.

Designs of the Year (Season 1)

As the competition concludes, the Rome Design Awards is proud to reveal the first ever“Designs of the Year”. Chosen from a high number of exceptional global entries, these designs showcase unparalleled creativity and expertise in their respective categories.

1. Interior Design of the Year – CSCEC STAR OF JINGCHENG by YHDQ Design

2. Architectural Design of the Year – RIVERS OF GLORY by HZS Design Holding Company Limited

3. Product Design of the Year – When the green sun rises by Can Cui

Featured Designs and Winners of 2025 (Season 1)

This season, the Rome Design Awards received submissions from both direct entries and agencies representing their clients, showcasing a diverse array of design excellence and creative innovation. The first line-up of international winners, representing both direct submissions as well as entries by agencies, studios, and visionaries on behalf of their clients, includes :PLAYFUL DESIGN STUDIO & JING DIRECTOR STUDIO, Rana Barakat, Shunyuxin Optoelectronics Co., Ltd., NOBUAKI MIYASHITA / MR STUDIO Co., Ltd., Aima Manufacturing & Technology, Li Jiuzhou Studio, Rixos Hotels, POLY GROUP, Kieferle & Partners, and more. Their success reflects a wide range of design philosophies and creative disciplines, all united by their pursuit of excellence.

Judging Criteria and Panel of Experts

Entries were evaluated based on five key criteria: Creativity & Idea, Planning & Execution, Aesthetic Value, Innovation & Functionality, Impact, and Memorability. The international panel of judges comprised industry-leading experts with extensive experience in architecture, interior design, product development, and environmental sustainability. The grand jury panel this year included Florian Seidl (Italy), Khaled Elnems (United Arab Emirates), Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Vasil Velchev (Bulgaria), Tiago Russo (Portugal), Bo Zhang (United States), Lichen Ding (China), and many others. Their collective expertise ensured that each submission was reviewed with precision, fairness, and an eye for quality and originality.

“The Rome Design Awards has established itself as a platform for visionary designers to gain global recognition. This year's submissions showcased not just aesthetic brilliance but also sustainable and forward-thinking solutions that push the boundaries of modern design," said Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). "We are thrilled to celebrate these achievements and look forward to seeing how these innovations shape the industry."

For the complete list of winners and their winning entries, visit: .

Rome Design Awards Season 2 Now Open!

The Rome Design Awards is now accepting submissions for Season 2, inviting visionaries in Interior, Architectural, Product, Lighting, Packaging, and Furniture Design to showcase their innovative projects on a global stage.

Key Dates:

.Early Bird Deadline: 30 July 2025 (Benefit from reduced rates)

.Final Extension Deadline: 31 October 2025

.Winners Announcement: 12 December 2025

Submit your work to join a community of world-class designers and be recognised for your exceptional contributions to the industry. Visit romedesignawards for more details and submission guidelines.

About Rome Design Awards

The Rome Design Awards is an international competition recognising outstanding achievements in modern design across multiple disciplines. From architectural innovation to refined furniture and interior environments, the award celebrates work that is as intelligent as it is beautiful, advancing the way design is practiced, experienced, and appreciated around the world.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organisation dedicated to recognising professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organiser of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

email us here

