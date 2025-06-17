Anheuser-Busch Invests $17 Million In Its Houston Brewery To Drive Local Economic Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This $17 million investment in its Houston brewery is part of Anheuser-Busch's Brewing Futures initiative, through which the company has committed to investing $300 million in its facilities this year to create and sustain U.S. manufacturing jobs.

This latest investment in its Houston brewery will ensure that Anheuser-Busch remains at the forefront of brewing excellence in the region and strengthen its transportation capabilities to get its products to customers throughout Texas. Today's announcement builds on more than $50 million invested in Anheuser-Busch's Houston brewery over the past three years.

Brendan Whitworth, CEO, Anheuser-Busch , said: "Investing in our people and our facilities to drive economic prosperity is core to who we are. This investment in Houston is the latest example of Anheuser-Busch's commitment to strengthen our local communities by creating and sustaining jobs and driving economic growth."

Building on more than 165 years of continuous investment in its people, breweries and communities, Anheuser-Busch's Brewing Futures initiative supports American manufacturing by creating and sustaining manufacturing jobs, building the manufacturing workforce for the future, and strengthening manufacturing career opportunities for veterans.

The Houston brewery has been a cornerstone of Anheuser-Busch's operations for nearly 60 years. Anheuser-Busch and our distributor partners have made more than $2.3 billion in capital investments in Texas to date. With almost 1,000 employees across four facilities in Texas, Anheuser-Busch remains dedicated to being a key economic driver in the state and maintaining its position as the leader in the American brewing industry.

Anheuser-Busch operates more than 100 facilities across the country and, with its distributors, employs 65,000 hardworking Americans. Over the past five years, Anheuser-Busch has invested nearly $2 billion in its 100 facilities across the country to enhance operations, advance technology, and meet evolving consumer demand. That commitment continues in 2025, which with more than $300 million in planned investments in its facilities nationwide to support American manufacturing.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. 99 percent of the products we sell in the U.S are made in the U.S. with more than $700 million in high-quality ingredients sourced from American farmers and more than $7 billion in goods and services purchased from U.S. suppliers, and we have invested nearly $2 billion in our 100 facilities across the country over the past five years. Through these investments, and as a leading American manufacturer and the nation's top brewer, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities, and communities. We are the only brewer that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We are home to the nation's most iconic beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, and Cutwater, as well as industry-leading regional craft brands. From our longstanding efforts to support American farmers, military, veterans, and first responders, to emergency drinking water donations and responsible drinking programs, we are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our beer to life. That's who we are. For more information, visit or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

