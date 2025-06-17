FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation To Medicovestor's First-In-Class ADC For Pancreatic Cancer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Novel chemoimmunotherapy platform aims to transform outcomes in one of the world's deadliest cancers

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicovestor , Inc., a biotechnology company advancing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to ADoBind MC001, its lead candidate for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is among the most aggressive and fatal malignancies, with a five-year survival rate under 10% and limited treatment advances over the past decades. ADoBind MC001 is designed to address this high unmet need through a new class of chemoimmunotherapy ADCs that combine potent tumor targeting with immune system engagement.

“We are proud to receive Orphan Drug Designation for ADoBind MC001,” said Dr. Seah Lim , CEO of Medicovestor.“This recognition underscores the potential of our platform to push the boundaries of what ADCs can do-especially in cancers that have historically resisted treatment.”

ADOBIND: A NEW FRONTIER IN ADC INNOVATION

While full preclinical data remains confidential, ADoBind MC001 integrates multiple proprietary enhancements to antibody structure, payload delivery, and tumor engagement-creating a distinct class of ADCs that go beyond conventional approaches.

Key differentiators include:



Enhanced ADCC (antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity): The engineered dimeric IgG1 backbone not only delivers payload but actively engages the immune system to kill tumor cells directly.

Higher payload delivery to tumor cells: Optimized design results in more efficient payload delivery to the tumor cells.

Increased avidity and prolonged tumor engagement: Through higher avidity, ADoBind MC001 maintains a stronger and longer association with tumor cells, maximizing payload efficacy.

Functionally expanded target expression: By increasing effective antigen copy number, ADoBind MC001 broadens its applicability to tumors previously considered low expressors-thus significantly enlarging the serviceable addressable market. Excellent pharmacokinetic profile: ADoBind demonstrates extended half-life and larger area under the curve (AUC), translating to sustained therapeutic exposure and improved patient convenience.



Further data will be shared at upcoming scientific meetings and in select investor and partner briefings.

ABOUT ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION

The FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation to investigational drugs intended for the treatment of rare diseases affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. Benefits include seven years of market exclusivity upon approval, tax credits, fee waivers, and potential eligibility for expedited review pathways.

WHAT'S NEXT

Medicovestor is currently progressing ADoBind MC001 through IND-enabling studies, with a Phase 1 clinical trial expected to begin in early 2026.

ABOUT MEDICOVESTOR, INC.

Medicovestor, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing novel antibody-drug conjugates through its proprietary ADoBind and ADoTope platforms. By reimagining how antibodies function within the tumor microenvironment, Medicovestor aims to unlock transformative therapies for solid tumors with high unmet needs.

