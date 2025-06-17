Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Immigration crisis reveals US true essence

2025-06-17 09:51:17
(MENAFN) The US administration's efforts to tighten control over unauthorized immigration have sparked chaos in cities like Los Angeles, while the Democratic Party’s handling of the ensuing unrest points to a broader dysfunction in the nation’s political landscape, according to reports.

These developments also provoke a more troubling inquiry: does the United States genuinely live up to its ideal of being governed by laws?

"In a nation of laws, you might expect people to understand not just what the law says but also what it actually requires -- an important distinction," said the report. In practice, the reality in the US often reveals a stark divide between legal language and actual enforcement.

Immigration policy, in particular, demonstrates this disconnect. Rather than interpreting legal codes clearly and applying them in a consistent and reliable manner, lawmakers often exploit loopholes and vague language to serve partisan interests, as stated by reports. This leads to unfair outcomes and widespread unintended consequences.

"If the president could snap his fingers and beam across the border every immigrant who's in the country illegally, he wouldn't do it, because it would turn the economy upside down. The posturing on both sides -- including the constant invocation of what the law demands -- is cover for the prevailing consensus on the need to maintain fierce disagreement. In this nation of laws, that's what comes first," it added.

In essence, political theatrics overshadow genuine legal integrity, revealing a system where polarization often trumps principle.

