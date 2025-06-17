Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ABA takes legal action against Trump government

2025-06-17 09:47:33
(MENAFN) The American Bar Association (ABA) has filed a federal lawsuit in Washington, D.C., aiming to halt what it calls a pattern of intimidation targeting prominent law firms by the Trump administration, according to reports.

"Never before has there been as urgent a need for the ABA to defend its members, their profession, and the rule of law itself," the association's lawsuit stated.

Representing approximately 400,000 members, the ABA is the largest voluntary organization of legal professionals in the United States.

This legal move intensifies the ongoing conflict between the ABA and the Trump administration. Previous actions by the administration include slashing federal funding for the association and attempting to restrict its traditional influence in the assessment of federal judicial appointments.

Additionally, four separate legal practices have launched lawsuits contesting government decisions that canceled their federal contracts and stripped them of security clearances. Three of these firms have already secured favorable judgments, while one case remains unresolved.

