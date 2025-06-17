ROA Leads The Charge For Transition Assistance Reform For Citizen-Warriors And Their Families

ROA's Director of Legislation, Matthew Schwartzman, testifies before Congress fighting to reform TAP for citizen-warriors and their families. (June 11, 2025)

ROA urges Congress to reform TAP, pass GI Bill parity, and expand benefits for Reserve and Guard members at a congressional hearing.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Wednesday, June 11, the Reserve Organization of America testified before the U.S. House Committee on Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity. With nearly twenty bills on the docket, ROA submitted statements for the record addressing close to a dozen proposals.

ROA's primary focus, however, was H.R. 3387, the Enhancing the Transitioning Servicemember's Experience Act. Introduced by Subcommittee Chairman Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin's third congressional district, the bill would significantly improve the Transition Assistance Program for all servicemembers, especially those in the Reserve and National Guard.

Representing ROA at the hearing was Matthew Schwartzman, director of legislation and military policy. Schwartzman emphasized the need to tailor TAP to meet the unique needs of reserve component members, who often face repeated transitions between military and civilian life.

“Unlike their active-duty counterparts, members of the Reserve and National Guard don't transition just once; they navigate that shift repeatedly throughout their careers,” said Schwartzman.“But you don't have to take my word for it.”

Schwartzman shared the story of a Marine Corps reservist who told ROA that TAP instructors had“zero understanding” of the reserve components. When the reservist asked whether any of the content applied to him, he received only a“blank stare” in response.

The ETS Act includes several provisions supported by ROA that aim to close these gaps and better support transitioning reserve component members. These include:

· Establishing a tailored TAP track for reserve component members.

· Providing flexibility for reservists to waive requirements when appropriate.

· Authorizing repeat participation in TAP preseparation counseling.

· Fully integrating spouses into the transition process.

· Aligning TAP more closely with the VA's Solid Start program.

· Creating a centralized online hub for transition-related resources.

While Schwartzman's testimony focused almost exclusively on ROA's desired reforms for TAP, he also reiterated the organization's highest education priority: the GI Bill Parity Act. At the hearing, Schwartzman referred the committee to a statement submitted by ROA policy fellows Peter Donlon and Jake Fales to the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee in support of GI Bill parity.

A broader statement was authored by Fales and policy and communications fellow Hannah Miller, offering support and technical assistance on legislation that would expand access to housing and education benefits, modernize VA communications, and extend key services by broadening the definition of“veteran” to fully include reserve component members.

“The Delivering Digitally to Our Veterans Act enables streamlined electronic communication regarding a service member's well-earned education benefits,” said Miller.“This technology has the potential to revolutionize how veterans receive vital information.”

“The Every Veteran Housed Act expands the definition of 'veteran' within homelessness benefits to include Reserve and National Guard members,” added Fales.“ROA believes that every veteran deserves a safe place to call home after a life of service.”

“ROA is urging Congress to pass the Guard and Reserve GI Bill Parity Act and to work with the Office of Management and Budget to complete long-overdue duty status reform,” said Donlon.“Reservists can perform the same missions as their active-duty counterparts, yet they often do not receive the same benefits. This is an injustice that must be addressed.”

Together, these statements reflect ROA's comprehensive and coordinated advocacy for citizen-warriors and their families. From transition assistance and education to housing and benefit parity, ROA continues to lead the charge on Capitol Hill to ensure that those who serve in the Reserve and National Guard are never treated as second-class servicemembers.

Matthew Schwartzman

Reserve Organization of America

...

