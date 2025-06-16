Walk-In Talk Media Announces Strategic Partnership With Pass The Honey

Carl Fiadini Founder of Walk-In Talk Media

Sustainable Honeycomb from Pass the Honey

Walk-In Talk Media partners with Pass the Honey to spotlight regenerative honeycomb and bee-centered sustainability via food media storytelling.

- Carl FiadiniTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Walk-In Talk Media, the go-to platform for authentic culinary storytelling, proudly announces a strategic brand partnership with Pass the Honey-the regenerative honeycomb company redefining how the world experiences honey.This partnership aligns Walk-In Talk Media's expansive podcast, film, and photography network with Pass the Honey's mission of transparency, sustainability, and bee-centered food systems. Known for their single-serve, grab-and-go honeycomb, Pass the Honey is leading the movement toward purity and regenerative agriculture.“We're excited to share the story of Pass the Honey-not just as a product, but as a catalyst for change in how we value bees, purity, and sustainability,” said Carl Fiadini, Founder & CEO of Walk-In Talk Media and host of the #1-ranked Walk-In Talk Podcast.“Their mission and values align perfectly with what our audience is hungry for-authenticity, quality, and impact.”The partnership includes branded content and integrated exposure across Walk-In Talk Media platforms:– Podcast features with brand storytelling and guest interviews– On-camera product placement in food documentaries and studio photography– Social storytelling campaigns reaching chefs, buyers, and food-forward audiencesWith a regenerative apiculture model that prioritizes bee health and traceable sourcing, Pass the Honey brings purpose to the plate. Walk-In Talk Media will amplify that mission through cinematic storytelling and industry-focused content.About Pass the HoneyFounded in 2018 by Douglas Raggio, Pass the Honey offers the only single-serve, snackable honeycomb on the market. The company champions regenerative beekeeping, clean sourcing, and consumer education around honey purity. Learn more at passthehoney.About Walk-In Talk MediaLed by Carl Fiadini, Walk-In Talk Media produces the #1-ranked Walk-In Talk Podcast, original food documentaries, and editorial photography spotlighting the hands and stories behind the plate. WIT is the official media partner for the NY, CA, and FL Restaurant Shows, the Pizza Tomorrow Summit, and the U.S. Culinary Open. As the North American partner of The Burnt Chef Project, WIT is also a leading voice in hospitality mental health advocacy.

Carl Fiadini

Walk-In Talk Media

+1 813-944-9530

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.