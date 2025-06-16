403
Sisi voices rejection of ongoing regional conflict
(MENAFN) In a phone conversation with the Cypriot president, Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi voiced strong opposition to the potential spread of the current regional unrest, underscoring the pressing need to bring Israeli military campaigns across the region to an end, as stated by reports.
During the call, Sisi cautioned that escalating tensions “will inflict grave and formidable harm on all peoples of the region.” He emphasized that dialogue and diplomatic efforts are essential to fostering lasting peace and security, appealing to the global community to take a more assertive role in holding regional actors accountable.
Sisi reiterated the importance of reviving nuclear discussions between Washington and Tehran—talks previously brokered by Oman—calling them “the best solution to the current tension.”
He also reaffirmed Cairo’s enduring commitment to promoting a nuclear-free zone in the Middle East.
Touching on the Palestinian issue, the president emphasized, “a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue remains the sole guarantor for achieving enduring peace and stability in the Middle East,” according to the report.
