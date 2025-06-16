DOUBLE GOOD CLIMBS TO NO. 13 ON CRAIN's CHICAGO BUSINESS FAST 50 LIST

For the third consecutive year, Double Good is honored as one of Chicago's top tech innovators

CHICAGO, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Good, the online fundraising platform for youth sports, education, and other organizations, has once again earned a spot on Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list – this time moving up eight spots to claim the No. 13 position. This marks the third consecutive year the mission-based company has been recognized among the fastest-growing companies in the region.

The company's continued climb reflects its tech-forward culture, investing in growing its product organization over the last year. Youth groups across the US can easily create a fundraiser for causes like equipment, organization fees, tournament travel, etc. The groups then can quickly share links to their fundraiser and allow their community to support them by purchasing delicious, small batch popcorn.

"Our success continues to be rooted in staying true to who we are – creating joy, doing good, and never compromising on quality," said Tim Heitmann, Founder and CEO of Double Good. "This recognition from Crain's is a reflection of our team's passion, our customers' loyalty, and the impact we're making together in communities nationwide."

Since its founding, the company has helped raise nearly half a billion dollars for kids across the country by contributing 50% of every dollar raised right back to youth organizations, schools and teams through its easy-to-use online fundraising platform. The app saves time, energy and resources while managing all ordering, payment and delivery needs, making it extremely user-friendly.

The Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list ranks companies headquartered in the Chicagoland area based on five-year revenue growth, spotlighting those driving innovation and job creation.

About Double Good

Founded in 1998 out of a love for delicious popcorn, Double Good has evolved into an online fundraising platform redefining how youth organizations raise funds. Through the intuitive, mobile-friendly platform, Double Good makes it easy for teams, schools and organizations to launch online fundraisers that deliver high-impact results with no inventory and no hassle. By pairing a seamless user experience with fan-loving popcorn, the company has created a model that scales community impact while simplifying the fundraising process to help create opportunities for children to realize their dreams. In 2024, Double Good was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses and ranked No. 21 on Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50. When customers purchase popcorn directly from Double Good's website, 50% of the sales support the Double Good Kids Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing equitable experiences for children with special needs.

